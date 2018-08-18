Big-screen Documentary on Late Chef Anthony Bourdain In The Works

Anthony Bourdain will be given the big-screen treatment in a documentary that's already in preproduction at CNN.According to Vanity Fair, the documentary film will delve deeper into Bourdain's life and work, and will hit screens as early as 2019.The project is a collaboration with Zero Point Zero which produced Bourdain's CNN series Parts Unknown, the hit travelogue which first debuted on CNN in 2013.Bourdain died in June by suicide.The film is billed as "the definitive Bourdain feature documentary," and will first debut on the festival circuit before getting a theatrical release and eventually airing on CNN."As well as we knew Tony...there was still a hunger to know more about him, and to honor his work and celebrate him. The documentary format became one of the more obvious ways to go," CNN's executive for talent and content Amy Entelis told Vanity Fair.CNN previously announced that the 12th and final season of Parts Unknown will air this fall.An authorized biography of the TV host, writer and raconteur is also in the works. "The Oral Biography" will feature a compilation of stories shared by Bourdain's closest friends and edited by his long-time collaborator Laurie Woolever. The book is set for a fall 2019 release.