GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
» »
1-min read

Burger Franchise Wahlburgers Plans to Expand Into Asia

Celebrity burger franchise Wahlburgers has announced major expansion plans into Asia that will see the opening of 100 restaurants in China and the surrounding region over the next five years.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 19, 2017, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Burger Franchise Wahlburgers Plans to Expand Into Asia
Wahlburgers (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PR News Foto/Wahlburgers)

Celebrity burger franchise Wahlburgers has announced major expansion plans into Asia that will see the opening of 100 restaurants in China and the surrounding region over the next five years.

The franchise, helmed by Paul Wahlberg and his celebrity siblings Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, is set to open its first three Asian outposts in Hangzhou, Wuhan, and Shanghai, China later this year.

Thailand is also slated to open 20 restaurants at their Big C Supercenter stores throughout northern Thailand.

Aside from its US locations in cities like New York, Florida, Massachusetts and Nevada, the franchise also has outlets in Toronto, Canada.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice

Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice

Recommended For You