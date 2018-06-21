GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Burger King Russia Apologizes For World Cup 2018 'Impregnation' Commercial

The short-lived campaign was promoted in Russia on June 19 via social media platform VK -- Russia's equivalent of Facebook -- before being pulled down after a flurry of angry responses from the public, CNN reported on Wednesday.

June 21, 2018
Image for representational purpose only (Reuters)
Fast food company Burger King Russia has been forced to apologise after an advertisement offered Russian women the chance to win $47,000 and free Whoppers for life if they got impregnated by a player of the FIFA World Cup.

Burger King Russia then released an apology on VK, saying they had removed all materials related to the campaign as it was insulting.

Burger King Russia's master franchisee is Burger Rus LLC, according to Russian news agency Interfax. Neither Burger Rus nor Burger King was immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

(With IANS inputs)

