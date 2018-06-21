English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Burger King Russia Apologizes For World Cup 2018 'Impregnation' Commercial
The short-lived campaign was promoted in Russia on June 19 via social media platform VK -- Russia's equivalent of Facebook -- before being pulled down after a flurry of angry responses from the public, CNN reported on Wednesday.
Image for representational purpose only (Reuters)
Fast food company Burger King Russia has been forced to apologise after an advertisement offered Russian women the chance to win $47,000 and free Whoppers for life if they got impregnated by a player of the FIFA World Cup.
The short-lived campaign was promoted in Russia on June 19 via social media platform VK -- Russia's equivalent of Facebook -- before being pulled down after a flurry of angry responses from the public, CNN reported on Wednesday.
Burger King Russia then released an apology on VK, saying they had removed all materials related to the campaign as it was insulting.
Burger King Russia's master franchisee is Burger Rus LLC, according to Russian news agency Interfax. Neither Burger Rus nor Burger King was immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
The short-lived campaign was promoted in Russia on June 19 via social media platform VK -- Russia's equivalent of Facebook -- before being pulled down after a flurry of angry responses from the public, CNN reported on Wednesday.
Burger King Russia then released an apology on VK, saying they had removed all materials related to the campaign as it was insulting.
Burger King Russia's master franchisee is Burger Rus LLC, according to Russian news agency Interfax. Neither Burger Rus nor Burger King was immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Are Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Flying to Mumbai to Meet Actress' Mom Madhu Chopra?
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- Ahmed Shehzad Reportedly Fails Dope Test, Could Face 3-month Ban
- Clooneys Open Their Hearts & Wallets as Hollywood Attacks Family Separations
- International Yoga Day: Asanas to Combat Stress, Anxiety and Depression