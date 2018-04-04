Celebrate International Carrot Day with these Simple Recipes

Celebrate International Carrot Day on Wednesday with some self-made delights using innovative recipes.Chef Sahil Wadhwa, Director at Wadhwa Baker and Chef Sharad Dewan from THE Park Kolkata have listed recipes to brighten up a carrot lover's day:* Carrot CakeIngredients: For 4 cakesFor the BatterFlour (maida) 1 kgBrown sugar 1 kgButter 1 kgEggs 30Cinnamon Powder 2 tspRaisin 200 gmBaking powder 2.5 gmNutmeg half (grated)Carrots 1 kgYogurt 375 gmFor the Icing100 gm Butter200 gm icing sugar100 gm cream cheeseFor GarnishOrange colour fondant or marzipanMethod for batter: Combine sugar and butter together until creamy. Add eggs one by one so that they can emulsify properly with the sugar mixture. Grate the carrot and sequence all the excess water from the grated carrot and then add to the cake batter by using cut and fold method. Add yogurt.Add all the dry ingredients, flour, nutmeg, baking powder, cinnamon powder to form cake batter. Grease properly the round tin mould and pour the carrot cake batter. Bake in the oven at 200 Degree Celsius for 35 to 40 minutes.Method for icing: Combine sugar with butter, once creamy add cheese cream.Method for garnish: Make small shape carrots from the fondant for the garnish. Spread the icing on the cake and garnish it with small carrots.-*-* Orange carrot smoothieIngredientsBanana 1 (chilled or frozen)Orange juice 250 mlCarrot juice 250 mlGinger (minced) 2 tspTurmeric half tspIce cube 230 gmMethod: Add all the ingredients into a blender until smooth (Bend for 30 to 90 seconds)-*-Wood Fired Oven Roasted Carrot and Garlic HummusNumber of portions: 4IngredientsCarrot: 2Dried chickpeas 300 gmBay leaf: 1Salt to tasteGarlic peeled 35 gmLemon juice: 2Olive oil: 200 mlSea salt: 1 gmTahina paste: 80 gmTo serve with : ProprietaryPita bread 2 inches - 24Grissini sticks: 16Cheese crackers: 16Method: Peel and wash the carrot. Cut into 1 inch pieces. Lightly oil a baking tray. Put the carrot in the tray and sprinkle a bit of sea salt, pepper and olive oil Put in the oven for roasting, till they are soft and tender. Take out and cool.Soak chickpeas overnight, drain the water. Put chickpeas to boil in fresh water with bay leaf and salt. Cook the peas till tender. Drain the chickpeas saving a little of boiling water and cool.Place the cooked carrot, chickpeas, garlic in the jar of a food processor. Churn lightly. Then add the lemon, tahini, cooking liquor if required. Now blend in Pulse mode with frequent stops. Finish with olive oil and lemon juice Garnish with paprika and English parsley.Arrange the dip in mezze bowl and arrange the pita, savoury crackers or lavash.