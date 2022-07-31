Do you remember eating fruit ice pops with your friends during the summer holidays? The best part about them was that they came in endless flavour possibilities.

Recently, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala took to her Instagram profile and shared the recipe for a delicious yet healthy popsicle, which you surely can’t miss.

In the reel, Yasmin can be seen sharing the recipe for a colourful strawberry mango popsicle that will help you stay refreshed amid the scorching heat.

She captioned her reel, “When life gives you popsicles, you eat them up! Beat the summer heat with my super refreshing, dairy-free, sugar-free, vegan and healthy strawberry mango popsicles.”

The ingredients needed for this recipe are:

2 mangoes

1 cup strawberries

1/4th cup nut milk of choice

Method:

Add mangoes to a blender and pour 1/4th cup nut milk

Blend strawberries and add water according to your requirement

Pour the strawberry purée into the mould halfway and then add the mango purée to fill it.

Insert the popsicle sticks and freeze them!

Not only children, but adults also enjoy popsicles. Although many popsicles have few calories, they cannot be regarded as a healthy snack.

The average popsicle has between 30 and 50 calories. However, a frozen popsicle with no added sugar can be a good alternative.

Apart from strawberry mango popsicle, you can also try out Honey-Cherry Yoghurt ice pop and enjoy it with your kids.

Ingredients:

1 cup plain Greek-style yoghurt

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup chopped cherries

Methods:

Mix the yoghurt and honey together

Add the chopped cherries and stir them well

Add the mixture to different ice-pop moulds

Freeze the pops for at least 4 hours, until completely solid

