English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chef Anne-Sophie Pic to Open a Restaurant in Singapore
Pic's husband and president of the Pic Group, announced on Facebook that he was looking forward to opening a new venture with chef Anne-Sophie Pic.
Anne-Sophie Pic in the La Dame de Pic restaurant in London. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ JF Mallet)
Loading...
The only French woman chef with three Michelin stars is embarking on her first-ever Asian venture with the opening of a new La Dame de Pic' restaurant at the Raffles Hotel, Singapore. Alain Ducasse is also opening a second venue in the luxury hotel.
Confirming a rumor circulating in the Asian press, David Sinapian, Pic's husband and president of the Pic Group, announced on Facebook that he was looking forward to opening a new venture with chef Anne-Sophie Pic. This will be the third La Dame de Pic restaurant, joining two others in Paris (opened in 2012) and London (opened in early 2017), each of which have been awarded one Michelin star.
The success of the La Dame de Pic restaurants is based on the concept of ultra-refined Valence-style cooking presented in a relaxed atmosphere. Visitors to the new venue will be able to sample such signature dishes as chef Pic's famous 'berlingots', a pasta dish with creamy Banon goat's cheese and ginger-and-bergamot-infused cress sauce, and her legendary white millefeuilles.
Along with a wine list, La Dame de Pic will also offer different sakés to accompany various dishes.
The new restaurant will be located in the Raffles Hotel, a 130-year old institution which has recently been renovated for the first time in almost 30 years. The welcome extended to Pic is a nod to the hotel's history. Following its opening in 1887, Raffles was much celebrated for its authentic French restaurant -- overseen by a French chef. The hotel is also a special place for Pic herself, as she stayed there on her honeymoon.
The French chef is more than familiar with the constraints of working in exclusive hotels. She has a two-star restaurant in the Hotel Beau Rivage in Lausanne, Switzerland, and her London venture is housed in the Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square.
The renovated Raffles Singapore will also welcome another famous French chef, Alain Ducasse, who will open a Mediterranean sharing and grill concept in the hotel's Bar & Billiard Room. Ducasse promises a culinary journey along the Mediterranean coast, with French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese influences, and a lively atmosphere.
Also Watch
Confirming a rumor circulating in the Asian press, David Sinapian, Pic's husband and president of the Pic Group, announced on Facebook that he was looking forward to opening a new venture with chef Anne-Sophie Pic. This will be the third La Dame de Pic restaurant, joining two others in Paris (opened in 2012) and London (opened in early 2017), each of which have been awarded one Michelin star.
The success of the La Dame de Pic restaurants is based on the concept of ultra-refined Valence-style cooking presented in a relaxed atmosphere. Visitors to the new venue will be able to sample such signature dishes as chef Pic's famous 'berlingots', a pasta dish with creamy Banon goat's cheese and ginger-and-bergamot-infused cress sauce, and her legendary white millefeuilles.
Along with a wine list, La Dame de Pic will also offer different sakés to accompany various dishes.
The new restaurant will be located in the Raffles Hotel, a 130-year old institution which has recently been renovated for the first time in almost 30 years. The welcome extended to Pic is a nod to the hotel's history. Following its opening in 1887, Raffles was much celebrated for its authentic French restaurant -- overseen by a French chef. The hotel is also a special place for Pic herself, as she stayed there on her honeymoon.
The French chef is more than familiar with the constraints of working in exclusive hotels. She has a two-star restaurant in the Hotel Beau Rivage in Lausanne, Switzerland, and her London venture is housed in the Four Seasons at Ten Trinity Square.
The renovated Raffles Singapore will also welcome another famous French chef, Alain Ducasse, who will open a Mediterranean sharing and grill concept in the hotel's Bar & Billiard Room. Ducasse promises a culinary journey along the Mediterranean coast, with French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese influences, and a lively atmosphere.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham Starrer Packs a Punch With Record-breaking Collection
- Asian Games: Indonesia's Richest Man Going for Gold
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- After Gold Coast Heartbreak, Sakshi Malik Eyes Strong Show in Jakarta
- As a Rebellious Writer, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Tremendously Fierce in Manto Trailer. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...