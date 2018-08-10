English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chef Massimo Bottura is Cooking Up New Italian Venture at Upcoming Dubai Hotel
Bottura, who helms the Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, will craft the menu at the hotel's Torno Subito restaurant, where "fresh, premium-quality ingredients yield upscale yet simple dishes that do not take themselves too seriously," according to Starwood's description.
(Photo: Massimo Bottura/ Reuters)
Chef Massimo Bottura, whose Modena eatery Osteria Francescana tops the list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants, is branching out with a first project outside of Italy. The chef is developing the menu for the Torno Subito restaurant at W Dubai - The Palm, a soon-to-open hotel on the Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.
Hotel giant Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, a member of the Marriott International group, has signed Massimo Bottura on to take guests on a journey back to the "dolce vita" of the Italian Riviera in the 1960s at its W Dubai - The Palm hotel. The hotel is opening in October on the west crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, a palm-tree-shaped artificial archipelago in the United Arab Emirates.
Bottura, who helms the Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, will craft the menu at the hotel's Torno Subito restaurant, where "fresh, premium-quality ingredients yield upscale yet simple dishes that do not take themselves too seriously," according to Starwood's description.
Other dining options at the hotel will include Latin American cuisine served at the SoBe rooftop lounge, and a Japanese menu laced with Korean influences at Akira Back, where guests can also enjoy specialty cocktails.
W Dubai - The Palm is designed with futuristic architecture. The hotel will comprise 350 rooms, including 58 suites, some with breathtaking views over the Persian Gulf.
