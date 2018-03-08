GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
» »
1-min read

Chef Massimo Bottura's Gourmet Soup Kitchen To Open In Paris Next Week

Refettorio Paris will open in the historic Madeleine church in the heart of the city, serving hot meals to the city's homeless, refugees and migrants.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 8, 2018, 6:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Chef Massimo Bottura's Gourmet Soup Kitchen To Open In Paris Next Week
(Photo: Massimo Bottura/ Reuters)
After Milan, London and Rio de Janeiro, Italian chef Massimo Bottura has announced that the Parisian outpost of his community kitchen will open next week. Refettorio Paris will open in the historic Madeleine church in the heart of the city, serving hot meals to the city's homeless, refugees and migrants.

After teasing the project last year, organizers announced that the Paris location will open March 15, and serve dinner Monday to Friday in the church basement.

It's the latest project from Bottura's non-profit organization Food for Soul, which aims to fight food waste and help feed the homeless and vulnerable. Like previous soup kitchens, Bottura will tap some of his famous, Michelin-starred chef friends to help repurpose unsold but perfectly edible supermarket surplus into hot, tasty dinners.

So far, the group estimates that they will serve 100 meals a night, using 130 kg of food every day.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES