English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chefs Grant Achatz, Clare Smyth and Andoni Aduriz to Star in New Netflix Cooking Series
Participating chefs include Enrique Olvera (Mexico), Andoni Aduriz (Spain), Clare Smyth (UK), Helena Rizzo (Brazil), Vineet Bhatia (India), Grant Achatz (US), Carlo Cracco (Italy), Yoshihiro Narisawa (Japan) and Anne-Sophie Pic (France).
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ andresr/ Istock.com)
Loading...
A new cooking show set to debut on Netflix later this year will shine the spotlight on global cuisines around the world.
The international culinary competition will see 12 teams of two chefs vie for a seat at The Final Table -- the name of the series -- occupied by nine top chefs who will serve as gastronomic ambassadors of their country's cuisine.
Participating chefs include Enrique Olvera (Mexico), Andoni Aduriz (Spain), Clare Smyth (UK), Helena Rizzo (Brazil), Vineet Bhatia (India), Grant Achatz (US), Carlo Cracco (Italy), Yoshihiro Narisawa (Japan) and Anne-Sophie Pic (France).
Throughout the competition, teams will be challenged to cook the national dishes from top chefs' countries, which will then be taste tested and scrutinized by food critics and chefs.
With national cuisines on the line, the show's concept aims to attract viewers from around the world who are passionate -- and perhaps, protective -- of their native cuisines.
During each episode, the weakest teams will be eliminated.
In the final episode, the winning team will win a place of honor at the master chef dining table.
Hosting the series will be Andrew Knowlton, writer and editor- at-large of Bon Appétit magazine.
The Final Table is set to premiere later this year.
Also Watch
The international culinary competition will see 12 teams of two chefs vie for a seat at The Final Table -- the name of the series -- occupied by nine top chefs who will serve as gastronomic ambassadors of their country's cuisine.
Participating chefs include Enrique Olvera (Mexico), Andoni Aduriz (Spain), Clare Smyth (UK), Helena Rizzo (Brazil), Vineet Bhatia (India), Grant Achatz (US), Carlo Cracco (Italy), Yoshihiro Narisawa (Japan) and Anne-Sophie Pic (France).
Throughout the competition, teams will be challenged to cook the national dishes from top chefs' countries, which will then be taste tested and scrutinized by food critics and chefs.
With national cuisines on the line, the show's concept aims to attract viewers from around the world who are passionate -- and perhaps, protective -- of their native cuisines.
During each episode, the weakest teams will be eliminated.
In the final episode, the winning team will win a place of honor at the master chef dining table.
Hosting the series will be Andrew Knowlton, writer and editor- at-large of Bon Appétit magazine.
The Final Table is set to premiere later this year.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
- This Raksha Bandhan, Sisters are Tying Their Brothers #MainBhi Rakhi to Talk to Them About #MeToo
- Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali’s 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Up For Auction
- 7 Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sister on Raksha Bandhan
- Want to Get Better at PUBG? This New Training Map Will Help You
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...