Chefs Grant Achatz, Clare Smyth and Andoni Aduriz to Star in New Netflix Cooking Series

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 25, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ andresr/ Istock.com)
A new cooking show set to debut on Netflix later this year will shine the spotlight on global cuisines around the world.

The international culinary competition will see 12 teams of two chefs vie for a seat at The Final Table -- the name of the series -- occupied by nine top chefs who will serve as gastronomic ambassadors of their country's cuisine.

Participating chefs include Enrique Olvera (Mexico), Andoni Aduriz (Spain), Clare Smyth (UK), Helena Rizzo (Brazil), Vineet Bhatia (India), Grant Achatz (US), Carlo Cracco (Italy), Yoshihiro Narisawa (Japan) and Anne-Sophie Pic (France).

Throughout the competition, teams will be challenged to cook the national dishes from top chefs' countries, which will then be taste tested and scrutinized by food critics and chefs.

With national cuisines on the line, the show's concept aims to attract viewers from around the world who are passionate -- and perhaps, protective -- of their native cuisines.

During each episode, the weakest teams will be eliminated.

In the final episode, the winning team will win a place of honor at the master chef dining table.

Hosting the series will be Andrew Knowlton, writer and editor- at-large of Bon Appétit magazine.

The Final Table is set to premiere later this year.

