GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
» »
1-min read

China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World

China has edged out the US to become the biggest consumer of Budweiser beer in the world.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 20, 2018, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
China Beats US to Become Largest Consumer of Budweiser in the World
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ istock.com/ olivierblondeau)
Loading...
According to a recent report, for the first time Chinese consumers have overtaken the US, drinking more bottles of Bud -- the all-American beer brand -- than their American counterparts in the first half of 2018. The report was released from RaboBank, a financial services provider for the food and agribusiness sector.

A bar graph reveals that the consumption of Budweiser beer in China runs inversely to consumption rates in the US. While consumption rates in the US have fallen since 2000, the opposite is true for China.

Analysts attribute the trend to increased interest in foreign brands in both countries. For instance, in the US, consumers are drawn to Mexican beers, while Chinese consumers are drawn to American beer brands.

According to The Drinks Business, Budweiser was the fifth top-selling beer in China with a nearly 4 percent market share.

As per RaboBank's research, the current operating profit of Budweiser in China is bigger than in Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium combined, at US$400 million. The most popular beer overall in the China is domestic brand Snow, with a 24 percent market share.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...