Chocolate Factory By Jordi Roca of El Celler de Can Roca To Open Next Year

New details have emerged on the chocolate factory that will open by pastry chef Jordi Roca, one-third of the fraternal team behind El Celler de Can Roca, which has topped the World's 50 Best Restaurants list twice.To be called Casa Cacao, the chocolate factory will open next year in Girona, reports Diari de Girona, not far from the family's flagship restaurant El Celler de Can Roca.The chocolate boutique is just one part of the family project, which will also include a boutique hotel featuring 15 rooms across the upper three levels. The hotel will be run by Anna Payet, wife of El Celler de Can Roca chef Joan Roca.Meanwhile on street level, the chocolate boutique will feature an open kitchen where pastry chefs and chocolatiers will show visitors how they create chocolate from bean to bar.Credit: @ Jordi Roca At the "chocolate bar," visitors can participate in chocolate tastings and learn how to identify the nuances of sweet, bitter, acidic and fruity chocolate.The factory will also include a boutique where Roca-roasted and blended chocolates will be available for sale.Casa Cacao is expected to open next year.The space sounds similar in concept to French chef Alain Ducasse's Manufacture de Chocolat in Paris, an open space where chocolatier Nicolas Berger and his team of artisans create gourmet chocolates from bean to bar.