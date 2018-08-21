English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Cocktail Recipes for Monsoon Season's Perfect Night Party
Monsoon is the perfect time to host party and enjoy a nice cocktail.
Representative image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
New Delhi: With monsoon comes the occasion to invite your friends to enjoy the nice cocktail recipes so why not make it a little different and tasty.
Angad Singh Gandhi, India Brand Ambassador of Glenfiddich, lists some cocktail recipes for the perfect night party.
Lavender whisky sour
Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old: 50 ml; Honey syrup: 20 ml; Lemon juice: 25 ml; Egg white: 20 ml; Dried lavender flowers: 2 bar spoons; Orange bitter: 2 dash
Method: Add the ingredients in a mixing glass, hard shake and strain to whisky glass, ice cubes and garnish with lavender flowers.
Rob Roy
Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old : 50 ml; Martini Rosso : 25 ml; Angostura bitters: 1-2 dash
Method: Add ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over ice, strain into a chilled glass, garnish and serve straight up!!
Passion Whisky sour
Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old: 50 ml; Passion fruit pure: 20 ml; lime juice 25 ml; Runey honey: 10 ml; Egg white: 20 ml
Method: Hard shake, strain in the tumbler with ice cubes. Pour into a short tumbler and garnish with 1/2 passion fruit and mint
Recipes by Yangdup Lama, leading mixologist and Partner at Gurugram based bar Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy
Green Giant
Ingredients: Hendricks Gin: 60ml; Fresh Kafir Lime Leaves: 2 numbers; Homemade Celery bitters: 5 ml; Tonic water: 45ml; Sparkling water: 45ml
Method: In a tall glass measure the Hendricks gin and kafir lime leaves and muddle to release flavours. Fill the glass with ice and pour the rest of the ingredients and stir gently. Garnish with a celery stalk and serve
Monkey Manhattan
Ingredients: Monkey Shoulder: 50ml; Sweet vermouth: 10ml; Reduces balsamic vinegar: 10ml; Aromatic bitters: 3 drops
Method: In an old-fashioned glass measure the above ingredients and stir vigorously to mix well. Fill the glass with ice and stir again. Take an orange wedge, squeeze and drop.
