Collectible Bottles Of Rare 1926 Whiskies Sold For Record-breaking $1.2 Million
Described as two of "the most unique bottles of whisky ever produced," The Macallan 1926 was distilled in 1926 and aged for 60 years in sherry-seasoned oak barrels before being bottled and released in 1986.
(Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
A pair of rare Macallan whisky bottles that date nearly a century has been sold for a record-breaking US $1.2 million in Dubai.
Described as two of "the most unique bottles of whisky ever produced," The Macallan 1926 was distilled in 1926 and aged for 60 years in sherry-seasoned oak barrels before being bottled and released in 1986.
Of the only 40 bottles produced, a dozen were given to British artist Sir Peter Blake, known for co-creating the Beatles' iconic album cover for Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.
Another 12 bottles were gifted to Italian artist Valerio Adami.
Each artist created labels for the whisky, making the bottles collectibles for both whisky and art lovers alike.
The unnamed private collector snatched up two bottles at luxury spirits retailer Le Clos at the Dubai International Airport, breaking the world record for most expensive whisky bottles ever sold.
