Culinary Film Festival to Screen Projects from Canada, South Korea, Argentina Among Others
For the San Sebastian International Film Festival's Culinary Zinema, a sub-category that showcases food and gastronomy-related projects, seven films from Argentina, Canada, France, Japan, South Korea and Singapore have been selected.
Image: Getty images.
A documentary following a top Argentinean chef as he mounts a pop-up restaurant in the Andes mountains, a South Korean film about a young woman who finds redemption through countryside cooking and a film from Canada about the top female chefs in the world are among some of the films that will be screened at a culinary film festival.
For the San Sebastian International Film Festival's Culinary Zinema, a sub-category that showcases food and gastronomy-related projects, seven films from Argentina, Canada, France, Japan, South Korea and Singapore have been selected.
Opening the festival on Sept. 22 is filmmaker Alfred Oliveri's Tegui: A Family Affair, which follows chef German Martitegui as he closes his restaurant Tegui and uproots his staff -- his family -- to the Andes mountains where he attempts to set up an open-air, pop-up restaurant.
The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution by Canadian filmmaker Maya Gallus meets with trailblazing female chefs including heavy hitters like Anne-Sophie Pic, the first woman to hold triple Michelin stars in France, and New York chef Anita Lo.
And South Korean filmmaker Yim Soon-rye's film Little Forest is based on the manga series of the same name about a young woman who returns to her rural hometown after living a lackluster life in the city. Slowly she begins to gain a new appetite for life through farming, cooking and food.
Culinary Zinema runs Sept. 22 to 28 and is co-organized by the Basque Culinary Center. Alongside screenings, dinners are also organized throughout the festival.
