Deadpool Ryan Reynolds Now Owns A Gin Company

Haven't heard of Aviation Gin? Odds are you'll hear more about it now, after the American gin-maker enlisted the star power of Ryan Reynolds as an investor and male model for the brand. Along with acquiring part ownership in the brand, Reynolds will also oversee the day-to-day business operations and creative direction, along with lending his pretty face and rugged masculinity as a prop for advertisements."If you think all gin tastes the same, you'd be mistaken," said Reynolds in a statement. "Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of the company."Made in the US, Aviation Gin is described as a new style of American gin, with a mix of botanical ingredients that produces a softer, smoother product compared to its drier, London counterpart. Wine Enthusiast gives it a 97-point score. The gin is produced in small batches in Portland, Oregon.Over on Instagram, @vancityreynolds announced the news to his 17.6 million followers in a photo where he poses in his ruggedly handsome way, with a bottle of the gin. "I own nothing in this photo. Except that gin company."Reynolds is the latest celebrity to parlay his fame into the drinks business. There's his Canadian compatriot Drake, who is part owner of Virginia Black Whiskey. Actor Channing Tatum also lends his star power to Born and Bred Vodka, a vodka made in America. Singer Adam Levine and rocker Sammy Hagar, formerly of Van Halen, together launched Santo, a combination of tequila and mezcal. Justin Timberlake is also a collaborator for Sauza 901 Tequila, while Matthew McConaughey is both creative director and campaign director for Wild Turkey Bourbon.