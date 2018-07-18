English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Def Leppard Beer Set to be Served in Gene Simmons' Restaurant Chain
Fans across the US will be able to sample the Def Leppard beer at Rock & Brews Restaurants across the country, the all-American restaurant chain founded by KISS stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley and a few of their friends.
Def Leppard beer at Rock & Brews Restaurant © Courtesy of Rock & Brews Restaurants/Elysian Brewing Company/ AFP Relaxnews
British rockers Def Leppard have a new beer made in their honor. Seattle-based Elysian Brewing Company has released a new Def Leppard Pale Ale that combines the band's British roots with their popularity in the US. The brew is made with malt bodies of British ales with hops from the Pacific Northwest in the US.
The beer's launch is being timed to coincide with the group's 2018 North American Tour, which kicked off this week.
Fans across the US will be able to sample the Def Leppard beer at Rock & Brews Restaurants across the country, the all-American restaurant chain founded by KISS stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley and a few of their friends.
The first Rock & Brews location opened near Los Angeles International Airport in 2012. Today, there are around 20 restaurants across the US.
Along with casual American fare like burgers, pizzas and sandwiches, the restaurant makes a point to stock local craft beers.
It's hardly the first time booze has been associated with a rocker band.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Metallica is hatching plans to open their own whisky distillery in the US.
Other rockers to put their name on a beer can or beer bottle label include AC/DC who teamed up with a German beermaker to create Australian Hardrock; KISS who partnered with a brewery in Sweden to launch the brew Destroyer; and Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, who teamed up with British family brewer Robinson's to create a golden ale called Trooper.
Also Watch
The beer's launch is being timed to coincide with the group's 2018 North American Tour, which kicked off this week.
Fans across the US will be able to sample the Def Leppard beer at Rock & Brews Restaurants across the country, the all-American restaurant chain founded by KISS stars Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley and a few of their friends.
The first Rock & Brews location opened near Los Angeles International Airport in 2012. Today, there are around 20 restaurants across the US.
Along with casual American fare like burgers, pizzas and sandwiches, the restaurant makes a point to stock local craft beers.
It's hardly the first time booze has been associated with a rocker band.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Metallica is hatching plans to open their own whisky distillery in the US.
Other rockers to put their name on a beer can or beer bottle label include AC/DC who teamed up with a German beermaker to create Australian Hardrock; KISS who partnered with a brewery in Sweden to launch the brew Destroyer; and Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, who teamed up with British family brewer Robinson's to create a golden ale called Trooper.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Responds to Reports of Actress' Wedding With Nick Jonas And She Didn't Deny
- Okuhara Stands in Sindhu's Way Again at World Championship
- Arjun Tendulkar Strikes With 12th Ball in Maiden India U-19 Appearance
- Model Breastfeeds Baby on Catwalk — And Stirs Debate
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion