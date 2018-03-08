GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
» »
1-min read

Durian Feast In Melbourne Will Celebrate The World's Stinkiest Fruit This Weekend

Durian Feast will celebrate the fruit at an event that coincides with the Lantern Festival which marks the first full moon of the lunar new year and closes out Chinese New Year.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:March 8, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Durian Feast In Melbourne Will Celebrate The World's Stinkiest Fruit This Weekend
Representative image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews
The world's stinkiest fruit -- whose odor has been compared to gym socks and sewage -- is getting a festival thrown in its honor in Melbourne. When the Durian Feast sets up shop this weekend, odds are high that festivalgoers will quite literally smell it from a mile away -- so pungent is the fruit, it's banned in hotels, subways, buses and airports across parts of Southeast Asia where it's most popular.

If you've never tried it, descriptions don't exactly whet the appetite: rotten onions, raw sewage, turpentine, vomit and skunk spray, among others. The flesh itself is a creamy custard-like pulp that tastes of nuts, vanilla, ripe cheese, bananas, garlic, caramel, and onions all at once. It's a 'love it or hate it' fruit.

For the former camp, the Durian Feast will celebrate the fruit at an event that coincides with the Lantern Festival which marks the first full moon of the lunar new year and closes out Chinese New Year. Instead of eating the fruit in secret, fans will be able to indulge their durian cravings out in the open, far from disapproving eyes.

At the festival, durian will be showcased in Chinese barbecue, cakes and other desserts. Durian Feast takes place in Melbourne March 10.

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES