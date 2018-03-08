English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Durian Feast In Melbourne Will Celebrate The World's Stinkiest Fruit This Weekend
Durian Feast will celebrate the fruit at an event that coincides with the Lantern Festival which marks the first full moon of the lunar new year and closes out Chinese New Year.
Representative image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews
The world's stinkiest fruit -- whose odor has been compared to gym socks and sewage -- is getting a festival thrown in its honor in Melbourne. When the Durian Feast sets up shop this weekend, odds are high that festivalgoers will quite literally smell it from a mile away -- so pungent is the fruit, it's banned in hotels, subways, buses and airports across parts of Southeast Asia where it's most popular.
If you've never tried it, descriptions don't exactly whet the appetite: rotten onions, raw sewage, turpentine, vomit and skunk spray, among others. The flesh itself is a creamy custard-like pulp that tastes of nuts, vanilla, ripe cheese, bananas, garlic, caramel, and onions all at once. It's a 'love it or hate it' fruit.
For the former camp, the Durian Feast will celebrate the fruit at an event that coincides with the Lantern Festival which marks the first full moon of the lunar new year and closes out Chinese New Year. Instead of eating the fruit in secret, fans will be able to indulge their durian cravings out in the open, far from disapproving eyes.
At the festival, durian will be showcased in Chinese barbecue, cakes and other desserts. Durian Feast takes place in Melbourne March 10.
