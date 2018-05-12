English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eateries In Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo Earn New Stars In Latest Michelin Guide
The guide features a total of 33 Bib Gourmand addresses -- restaurants that offer quality food at moderate prices -- including four new additions.
The cover of the 2018 Michelin Guide for Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paulo (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Chef Alex Atala no longer holds the distinction of being the highest-rated restaurant in Sao Paulo for D.O.M., following the promotion of Tuju to the two-starred club in the latest edition of the Michelin guide. Like Atala, chef Ivan Ralston uses native Brazilian ingredients and culinary traditions at his restaurant Tuju for dishes like "dragon scale" fish, turmeric, peach palm heart, and seaweed, or Wagyu beef with manioc and Brazilian nut.
D.O.M. retains its two-star standing.
In Rio de Janeiro, inspectors promoted chef Felipe Bronze's restaurant Oro, which serves avant-garde Brazilian cuisine.
"The 2018 selection of the Michelin Guide Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo reinforces the potential of the two cities to become international gastronomic destinations in their own right," said Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guides in a statement. "Local and international chefs increasingly offer diners the opportunity to experience a high quality and unique culinary experience not found elsewhere."
Rio also saw two new restaurants admitted to the one-star club with Japanese eatery Ryo Gastronomia, and Tangara Jean-Georges, from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The guide features a total of 33 Bib Gourmand addresses -- restaurants that offer quality food at moderate prices -- including four new additions.
