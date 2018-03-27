Europe Gains A Pair Of New Two Michelin-starred Restaurants In Latest Guide

The big winners of the 37th edition of Michelin's guide to eating across Europe are Budapest and Vienna, both of which earned new two-star restaurants this year.The capital of Hungary unlocked its first two-Michelin-starred restaurant in the newest edition of Michelin guide "Main Cities of Europe 2018", with the promotion of Onyx, where chef Adam Meszaros modernizes traditional Hungarian dishes with aplomb, said international director Michael Ellis."Onyx is a most elegant dining experience," he said in a press release, adding, "On the plate there is refinement, maturity and every dish is bursting with originality."Vienna, which recently was named the world's best city for quality of life in Mercer's annual index for the ninth year in a row, also gained a new two-star restaurant with Konstantin Filippou, which Ellis praised for offering sophisticated cuisine with finesse. Vienna also earned a quartet of new single-starred restaurants.Michelin's guide "Main Cities of Europe" is written in English and is aimed primarily at business travelers, who often parachute into new cities for a few days.Overall, 58 new restaurants gained their first Michelin star in the 2018 edition of the guide, while 59 new restaurants were added to the Bib Gourmand section of the book, which recognizes good quality, good value cooking.The guide covers major cities in countries like Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Italy, Norway, Poland and Sweden, many of which have no standalone Michelin guides dedicated to their dining scenes.