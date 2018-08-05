Final Season of Chef Anthony Bourdain's Show to Air Later This Year

US television network CNN plans to broadcast the twelfth season of Parts Unknown, the documentary series by much-loved celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who died in June, reports the Los Angeles Times.Ultra-famous chef Anthony Bourdain was shooting the twelfth season of his travel and food show dedicated to the culture and cuisine of little-known places when he took his own life in France in June. The episode that follows him to Kenya was the only one to be completed before his death.To finish the other shows in the final season, the directors drew on audio recorded while shooting and interviews with Bourdain. For viewers, the seven episodes will differ from previous seasons of Parts Unknown in that they will not have the globetrotting author's distinctive narration.In this new series of journeys, Bourdain entered restaurant kitchens on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, New York, in Texas, and on the US-Mexico border, and traveled to Indonesia and the Asturias region of Spain. Viewers will not be shown the episode that he was filming in Strasbourg when he committed suicide.The penultimate episode will offer a behind-the-scenes view of the shooting of Parts Unknown, and the final show will focus on Anthony Bourdain's legacy in the worlds of gastronomy and television.