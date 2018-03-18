English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First Michelin Guide For Taipei Features 20 Starred Restaurants
French chef titan Joel Robuchon was unable to earn more than a single star for the Taiwanese outpost of L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon.
Representative image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews
Michelin inspectors have given Taipei its first three-starred restaurant in the inaugural guide to dining in the city.
In the very first Michelin guide for Taipei, the 2018 red guide handed out stars to a total of 20 restaurants, including the Cantonese restaurant Le Palais, which will hold bragging rights to being the best example of fine dining cuisine in Taipei for the rest of the year, according to Michelin.
A restaurant with three stars denotes exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.
In a statement, international director Michael Ellis called the dining experience at Le Palais "truly outstanding. The Cantonese-style crispy roast duck, lobster, tofu and other dishes are remarkable, and baked egg custard tarts are sublime. All of the chef's creations have won inspectors over."
A pair of restaurants also earned two stars: Japanese contemporary restaurant Ryu Gin, and My guest House, which serves Hunan and Sichuan cuisine.
In the one-star category, a total of 17 restaurants were recognized, including popular Taiwanese native and Singapore expat Andre Chiang's restaurant RAW.
Interestingly, French chef titan Joel Robuchon was unable to earn more than a single star for the Taiwanese outpost of L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon. Together with the Bib Gourmand section, which features restaurants that offer good value eats, the 2018 selection includes 110 dining establishments that span 33 cuisines.
To reflect Taiwan's street food culture, the Bib Gourmand selection also includes 10 street food vendors at night markets.
Also Watch
In the very first Michelin guide for Taipei, the 2018 red guide handed out stars to a total of 20 restaurants, including the Cantonese restaurant Le Palais, which will hold bragging rights to being the best example of fine dining cuisine in Taipei for the rest of the year, according to Michelin.
A restaurant with three stars denotes exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.
In a statement, international director Michael Ellis called the dining experience at Le Palais "truly outstanding. The Cantonese-style crispy roast duck, lobster, tofu and other dishes are remarkable, and baked egg custard tarts are sublime. All of the chef's creations have won inspectors over."
A pair of restaurants also earned two stars: Japanese contemporary restaurant Ryu Gin, and My guest House, which serves Hunan and Sichuan cuisine.
In the one-star category, a total of 17 restaurants were recognized, including popular Taiwanese native and Singapore expat Andre Chiang's restaurant RAW.
Interestingly, French chef titan Joel Robuchon was unable to earn more than a single star for the Taiwanese outpost of L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon. Together with the Bib Gourmand section, which features restaurants that offer good value eats, the 2018 selection includes 110 dining establishments that span 33 cuisines.
To reflect Taiwan's street food culture, the Bib Gourmand selection also includes 10 street food vendors at night markets.
Also Watch
-
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'No Personality, No Class, Scared' -- Jose Mourinho blasts Man United
- Pero's Fresh & Vibrant Take On Autumn/Winter Style Wins Hearts At AIFW AW ‘18
- Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Irani Cup: Rajneesh Gurbani Puts Vidarbha on Brink of Win After Record 800/7
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21