Fish Tacos, Chia Pudding: Chill this Summer with Mango Treats

With the mango season on, stir up a khatta panna, make taco or try making a pudding using mango recipes.Chef Gautam Mehrishi, host of "Hello Summer" on Living Foodz, and Shikha Nath, Culinary Director at Copper Chimney, have listed a few recipes:IngredientsPeeled mango 1Fish fillet 1Salt as requiredGinger powder ½ tspGarlic powder ½ tspBlack pepper powder 1 tspRefined flour 5-6 tbspSugar ½ tspTequila 1-1½ tbspLemon juice 2 tbspFruit beer 1-1½ cupSliced mango 1Olive oil 2 tspFinely chopped capsicum ½ cupFinely chopped onion 1Mango pulp 4 tspCream cheese 2 tspFinely chopped cabbage ½ cabbageFinely chopped lettuce leaf 1Buckwheat tacos 3Mint leaves For garnishMethod:Chop mango and place in a plate. Take a Fish fillet and cut it in slices. Sprinkle pinch of salt, ginger powder, garlic powder and black pepper powder to marinate the fish.To make the batter, in a bowl, add refined flour, black pepper powder, sugar, tequila, lemon juice, fruit beer and whisk it well.Now beat the fish slices. Cut peeled mango into slices and then place the slices on each fish slice and roll the fish. In a hot pan, add olive oil, coat the fish with the batter and then fry it in the pan on a low flame until golden brown.To make dip, in another bowl, add finely chopped capsicum, pinch of ginger powder, pinch of garlic powder, lemon juice, oil, sugar, salt, chopped mango, cream cheese and mix it well.Now chop ½ Cabbage and 1 Lettuce leaf and mix them together.For presentation:Take three buckwheat tacos. Take out the fish rolls from the pan and cut them into half. Spread the taco dip on each taco, place chopped cabbage and lettuce leaves over it, add fish rolls on the tacos and place them in a taco plate. Garnish it with mint leaves and serve it with dip.Mango Fish Tacos are ready to serve.IngredientsChia seeds 1Soy milk 2 ½ cupMelon seeds ½ cupPistachio 1 cupPeeled mango 1Mango seed 1Coffee powder ¼ tspDark chocolate 200 gmDry ice cubes 1 cupFresh mint leaves For garnishMethod:Take chia seeds cooked in soy milk. In a hot pan, add melon seeds, 1 cup pistachio, lightly roast the mixture.In the same pan, add soy milk. Then peel a mango, add the mango kernel in the pan and dice the remaining mango. Add coffee powder in pudding and cook on low flame.For presentation:Add Mango cubes in serving glass and pour the chia seed mixture on it. Grate dark chocolate and transfer in the pan and grate some extra chocolate to use it as topping.Let the pudding mixture cool for some time after it is cooked. Keep dry ice cubes ready.Now take out the pudding mixture in a bowl and add ½ cup dry ice and whisk well. Pour the pudding mixture in the glass and add a layer of grated dark chocolate. Add fresh mint leaves. Add another layer of grated dark chocolate and pudding mixture.Garnish with grated dark chocolate, mango slices and mint leaves.Mango Chia Pudding is ready to serve.This vodka -based cocktail is infused with fresh Indian Basil and the tart yet sweet flavours of raw mango.Ingredients:Vodka 60 mlCrushed raw mango juice 60 mlLime juice 15 mlPut all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour into a glass over crushed ice.Garnish with a slit chilli, salt and pepper.