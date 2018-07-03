English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Flyers Can Dine Like An Astronaut on Lufthansa Flights This Summer
British star chef Heston Blumenthal helped develop the meals that would be consumed by astronaut Tim Peake during his six-month space mission in 2016.
Image for representation. (AFP)
Lufthansa travelers flying on a long-haul flight out of Germany this summer will be offered the chance to sample a meal that's quite simply out of this world.
To mark the space mission of German astronaut Alexander Gerst, who is currently living aboard the International Space Station for a six-month stint, Lufthansa will offer its Business Class passengers the opportunity to dine like an astronaut.
Developed by Lufthansa's catering and hospitality group LSG, the dinner will replicate Gerst's "bonus meal" created especially to be eaten on special occasions as a morale booster for the astronauts who are far, far, far away from home.
Gerst's special meal request includes dishes from his home region Swabia in southwestern Germany like cheese spaetzle with bacon -- which comes canned -- and chicken ragout with mushrooms.
To be fit for space consumption, meals are low in sodium and have a shelf life of two years.
For French astronaut Thomas Pesquet's space mission in 2016-2017, Michelin-starred French chefs Alain Ducasse and Thierry Marx were enlisted to help prepare gourmet meals like beef tongue with truffled foie gras and duck confit which were eaten at Christmas.
Likewise, British star chef Heston Blumenthal helped develop the meals that would be consumed by astronaut Tim Peake during his six-month space mission in 2016.
