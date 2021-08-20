Food For Lactose Intolerant: Here Are Your Healthy Options

Lactose is a type of milk sugar found in dairy products and many processed or prepared foods like sauces, soups, and breakfast cereals too. People with lactose intolerance are unable to digest such food items. Lactose is typically broken down by lactase, an enzyme in the small intestine and many people around the world are unable to produce lactase which results in indigestion.

If consumed, products that contain lactose can trigger adverse side effects like bloating, stomach pain, and diarrhea in lactose-intolerant people.

Fortunately, regular intake of a lactose-free diet can reduce health problems for those with this condition. At the same time some may also choose to adopt a lactose-free diet to decrease their consumption of dairy products.

Vegetables: Broccoli, collard greens, onions, garlic, kale, spinach, arugula, carrots and zucchini

Poultry: Chicken, turkey, goose and duck

Lactose-free milk and yogurts: almond milk yoghurt, coconut yogurt, soy yogurt, cashew yogurt, lactose-free milk, rice milk, almond milk, oat milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, hemp milk

Fruits: mangoes, berries, grapes, apples, oranges, peaches, plums and pineapples

Meat: beef, lamb, pork, veal

Soy foods: miso, tempeh, and tofu

Seafood: salmon, lobster, clams, mackerel, anchovies, tuna and sardines

Whole grains: barley, buckwheat, quinoa, couscous, wheat and oats

Nuts: walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios, cashews and Brazil nuts

Legumes: Kidney beans (rajma), pinto beans, black beans, lentils and chickpeas

Seeds: chia seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds

Healthy fats: coconut oil, olive oil, sesame oil and avocados.

