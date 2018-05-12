English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fret Not, Internet, United Airlines Is Bringing Back Tomato Juice
After sending the Internet into a tizzy by confirming that they'd stopped serving tomato juice on board their flights, the airline performed an about-face a day later and announced they're bringing it back.
After much online backlash, United Airlines is bringing back tomato juice. (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
United Airlines learned the hard way just how much flyers love their in-flight tomato juice.
"You say tomato. We say, we hear you. Tomato juice is here to stay. #letscallthewholethingoff," reads a tweet posted late Thursday.
The backlash was swift and furious, with many bemoaning the decision to remove tomato juice -- and effectively Bloody Marys -- from their in-flight experience.
So important is the in-flight tomato juice that some even called its availability the deal-breaker when booking flights.
American scientists even have a theory on the popularity of tomato juice at 35,000 feet -- a drink that doesn't enjoy the same kind of popularity on terra firma. Cabin pressure, humidity levels and even noise levels can affect the taste buds, dulling the flavor of sweet foods and drinks, while augmenting the sense of umami, like that found in tomato juice. Social media managers @united, meanwhile, have been busy trying to reassure outraged customers that they're bringing tomato juice back.
You say tomato. We say, we hear you. Tomato juice is here to stay. #letscallthewholethingoff https://t.co/R6QskrYE8i— United Airlines (@united) May 10, 2018
Seriously @united, you are ditching tomato juice on your flights??? I’ve always been a united guy and will book based on price, but if your price is equal to your competitor, the airline serving the tomato juice will get my business! #Mottsorbust— Jason Chase (@chasing_jason) May 9, 2018
