From Cantonese to Sichuan Cuisine, Savor the New Menu at ChaoBella

To treat the patrons with the finest Chinese and Italian cuisine, ChaoBella in Crowne Plaza (Okhla) has revamped its menu to serve the best of both worlds under one roof.ChaoBella, a modern yet contemporary restaurant, has incorporated innovative flavors pairing, interesting combinations and diverse cooking styles in its cuisine to redefine flavors and offer the latest trends that will keep the soul of the cuisines intact.Offering food with an interpretation of ever evolving culture, traditions, cuisines and histories of both countries, ChaoBella will offer staples of Chinese cuisine such as spinach tofu in garlic sauce, Chinese greens' stir fried French beans, shredded chicken, slow cooked lamb shank, braised lamb shank flavored with Asian spices stir fried tenderloin and many more.Dimsum lovers can rejoice an array to choose right from golden garlic, traditional Chinese roasted garlic dumplings, five spiced vegetables, five spice flavored minced vegetables dumplings amongst others.Catering to the gastronomic indulgence, ChaoBella will offer Italian cuisine with regional flair and rustic characteristics.However, the highlight of the menu will remain freshly rolled out pastas, and delicacies such as Zuppa di Mare, Roman style tomato and garlic infused spicy mix seafood soup, Zuppa di Polpette di Pollo, signature Pinwheel pasta with chicken clear soup along with handmade pasta option such as Gnocchi di Pomodoro al Forno, amongst others.ChaoBella, Crowne Plaza (Okhla)Rs. 2500 without alcohol and Rs. 3100 with alcohol.