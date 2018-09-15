English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Cantonese to Sichuan Cuisine, Savor the New Menu at ChaoBella
Catering to the gastronomic indulgence, ChaoBella has reinvented it's menu for dumpling and pasta lovers.
Image: ANI
Loading...
New Delhi: To treat the patrons with the finest Chinese and Italian cuisine, ChaoBella in Crowne Plaza (Okhla) has revamped its menu to serve the best of both worlds under one roof.
ChaoBella, a modern yet contemporary restaurant, has incorporated innovative flavors pairing, interesting combinations and diverse cooking styles in its cuisine to redefine flavors and offer the latest trends that will keep the soul of the cuisines intact.
Offering food with an interpretation of ever evolving culture, traditions, cuisines and histories of both countries, ChaoBella will offer staples of Chinese cuisine such as spinach tofu in garlic sauce, Chinese greens' stir fried French beans, shredded chicken, slow cooked lamb shank, braised lamb shank flavored with Asian spices stir fried tenderloin and many more.
Dimsum lovers can rejoice an array to choose right from golden garlic, traditional Chinese roasted garlic dumplings, five spiced vegetables, five spice flavored minced vegetables dumplings amongst others.
Catering to the gastronomic indulgence, ChaoBella will offer Italian cuisine with regional flair and rustic characteristics.
However, the highlight of the menu will remain freshly rolled out pastas, and delicacies such as Zuppa di Mare, Roman style tomato and garlic infused spicy mix seafood soup, Zuppa di Polpette di Pollo, signature Pinwheel pasta with chicken clear soup along with handmade pasta option such as Gnocchi di Pomodoro al Forno, amongst others.
Where: ChaoBella, Crowne Plaza (Okhla)
Cost for two: Rs. 2500 without alcohol and Rs. 3100 with alcohol.
ChaoBella, a modern yet contemporary restaurant, has incorporated innovative flavors pairing, interesting combinations and diverse cooking styles in its cuisine to redefine flavors and offer the latest trends that will keep the soul of the cuisines intact.
Offering food with an interpretation of ever evolving culture, traditions, cuisines and histories of both countries, ChaoBella will offer staples of Chinese cuisine such as spinach tofu in garlic sauce, Chinese greens' stir fried French beans, shredded chicken, slow cooked lamb shank, braised lamb shank flavored with Asian spices stir fried tenderloin and many more.
Dimsum lovers can rejoice an array to choose right from golden garlic, traditional Chinese roasted garlic dumplings, five spiced vegetables, five spice flavored minced vegetables dumplings amongst others.
Catering to the gastronomic indulgence, ChaoBella will offer Italian cuisine with regional flair and rustic characteristics.
However, the highlight of the menu will remain freshly rolled out pastas, and delicacies such as Zuppa di Mare, Roman style tomato and garlic infused spicy mix seafood soup, Zuppa di Polpette di Pollo, signature Pinwheel pasta with chicken clear soup along with handmade pasta option such as Gnocchi di Pomodoro al Forno, amongst others.
Where: ChaoBella, Crowne Plaza (Okhla)
Cost for two: Rs. 2500 without alcohol and Rs. 3100 with alcohol.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched in Nepal at NPR 46.75 Lakh
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's Quirky Wedding Invite will Leave You in Splits
- On Engineer's Day, Saluting Trailblazing Women Engineers Who Are Sheroes for Girls Everywhere
- Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
- Asia Cup 2018 Gives Us A Chance to Get Combination Right Before World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Loading...
Loading...