As the weather transitions, it is important to pay attention to the food habits we maintain. Our diets have a significant impact on our physical and mental well-being, especially during times of change. To adapt to changing weather conditions and avoid getting sick, it is essential to focus on eating well. While exercise is important, a healthy diet helps build immunity and avoid unnecessary stress. Some key food habits can help you stay healthy and energized during the transitioning weather. Dolly Kumar, Founder, Gaia and Shikha Dwivedi. Dietitian/Nutritionist, Oziva share some food habits that will ensure you make the transition to autumn smoothly.

Add Vitamin C to your diet

One of the ways to survive weather transition without getting sick is incorporating Vitamin C into your diet. Citrus fruits are a common source of Vitamin C, but there are other ways to include Vitamin C in your diet too. If you are looking for alternatives beyond citrus fruits to ramp up your Vitamin C consumption, do not cook fruits and vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, kimchi, and sauerkraut. It’s best to eat them raw because Vitamin C is sensitive to heat and will be lost during cooking.

“Vitamin C capsules and chewable tablets are available that can be consumed easily without having to worry about water intake. These are pocket-friendly and hassle-free,” adds Kumar.

Consume a variety of liquids, not just water

Liquids are essential for the body’s ability to adapt to the changing weather. If you are somebody who cannot drink a lot of water, other options to keep yourself hydrated include juices made from citrus fruits. Tomato, herb soup, lentil soup, mushroom soup, warm turmeric water, turmeric milk, or the household kadha made with crushed ginger, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, basil, and a little bit of jiggery are great for the weather. They are all guaranteed to work wonders to keep the body hydrated.

Green Tea

Lemon green tea contains antioxidants, making it ideal to consume during the changing of the seasons and easing the symptoms of a cold. When it comes to the cold and flu, antioxidants in green tea help get rid of bad bacteria and free radicals and also help in reducing congestion and coughing.

Eat seasonal fruits and veggies

Look up the variety of local produce available in your region in winter. Antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables help in boosting your immune system. “Focus on what is available in the market for you to eat, depending on the seasons and choose seasonal fruits and vegetables such as apples, grapes, broccoli, sprouts, carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, dates, oats, basil, ginger, whole grain cereals & pulses,” adds Dwivedi.

Relish soups

Use a good soup mix as a base, and add a lot of vegetables, such as lentils or beans in it. This hot liquid can work as the perfect aid for your immune system and is the simplest way of getting all the goodness of vegetables irrespective of the season. Preferably, include seasonal veggies to yield maximum health benefits and organic nutrition with delicious taste and flavors.

Follow a consistent schedule

Sticking to a timetable of three meals a day can help repel overeating. If you follow this plan sincerely, then trappings like highly processed, deep fried and sugary and artificial foods that offer empty calories, oily and spicy dishes may seem less tempting. A regular meal schedule can also trigger your metabolism and keep your energy levels high this winter despite the chills outside.

