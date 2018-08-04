Hell's Kitchen and Bar: Two Injured After Drinking at Gordon Ramsay's Restaurant

That has got to hurt. Chef Gordon Ramsay is world-famous for the sick burns he delivers to people he doesn't like, but diners at his restaurant hope to have a meal without getting singed. Usually anyway.Two patrons of the acerbic chef's newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries involving a drink.Caesars Entertainment confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that two people were injured at Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen earlier this week.The company would not specify the drink, but says it has been taken off the menu. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it was a flaming tiki-style cocktail called Rum Donkey.The online menu shows the ingredients are Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, falernum, brown sugar, ginger beer and torched passion fruit.Clark County Fire Deputy Chief Jon Klassen says the department transported two people to the hospital, but firefighters didn't have to extinguish any fire. He had no information on the extent of the customers' injuries or status.We knew drinking kils, but who knew that it also burns? Let's just hope the restaurant servers yell "Fire in the Hole" the next time someone orders a Rum Donkey, or any flaming drink, really.(With AP inputs)