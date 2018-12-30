English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Chicken Soup is a True Comfort Food
Did you know that chicken soup not only soothes cold, but also gives you the feeling of happiness and well-being, making it a true comfort food?
Image: Twitter
While many people rely on chicken noodle soup to soothe a cold, very few know about the other ways the broth brings relief, a dietician says. A hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup may help clear nasal congestion and ease cold symptoms.
When you have a cold, it is also important to stay hydrated, Health Day quoted Sandy Allonen, clinical dietician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, as saying. "A clear broth is warm and soothing, making it a great source of hydration while you are sick, especially if you have a sore throat," said Allonen.
Importantly, chicken is also high in tryptophan (amino acid), which helps the body produce serotonin that can enhance your mood and give you the feeling of 'comfort' that helps make chicken noodle soup a true comfort food, Allonen said. Serotonin is a chemical that contributes to well-being and happiness.
Also, adding chicken in soup offers a number of benefits as it is high in protein that helps the immune system, the report said. In addition, it is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B, which boosts immunity and helps with digestion.
Vegetables such as carrots, celery, and onion have vitamins C and K, and other antioxidants and minerals. "Not only does this help build a healthy immune system to fight off viruses, it also helps your body recover from illness more quickly," Allonen said.
Even the steam from your chicken soup is beneficial as it can open up airways, making it easier to breathe. It also has a mild anti-inflammatory effect that can help relax your muscles and soothe the discomforts of cold symptoms, Allonen noted.
