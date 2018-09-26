GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

High Flying Lufthansa Celebrates Oktoberfest with In-flight Beer Kegs

The special Oktoberfest flights are scheduled for September 25 from Munich to Singapore and October 6 from Munich to Shanghai.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:September 26, 2018, 1:34 PM IST
(Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Things are getting festive aboard Lufthansa Airlines, with beer kegs and traditional Bavarian costumes taking over international flights departing from Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest.

To coincide with the opening of the world's biggest beer festival which kicks off this weekend, flight crew on Germany's flagship carrier will swap out their uniforms and don traditional Bavarian costumes: Oktoberfest Dirndls for ladies and Lederhosen for men.

Moreover, instead of lukewarm cans of beer, the trolley cart will be loaded with a special "airworthy" keg that delivers fresh draft beer.

Business Class passengers will also be offered a special Oktoberfest menu which includes ox tartare with truffle, followed by char with Riesling sauce and Bavarian cream with pistachio pesto.

The special Oktoberfest flights are scheduled for September 25 from Munich to Singapore and October 6 from Munich to Shanghai.

Oktoberfest wraps up October 7.
