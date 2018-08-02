High Tea? Beer Baron Brewing Cannabis-Infused, Non-alcoholic Drinks for Canadian Market

Molson Coors Canada is partnering with Canadian company HEXO to develop a line of cannabis-infused beverages. It’s the company’s first venture into cannabis, which is expected to be made legal in Canada later this year. https://t.co/CdsCw4G4ze pic.twitter.com/OxTcHMlEgK — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) August 1, 2018

Beer giant Molson Coors said Wednesday it is teaming up with a Canadian pot producer to develop cannabis-infused non-alcoholic beverages.The brewer behind popular brands such as Coors Light and Molson Canadian will have a majority stake (57.5 percent) in the standalone joint venture with medical marijuana grower The Hydropothecary Corporation, which plans to start marketing recreational-use cannabis under the brand name HEXO in the fall.The Hydropothecary Corporation is ramping up its production capacity in advance of Canada's legalization of recreational-use marijuana on October 17, to more than one million square feet. Construction is scheduled to be completed by year's end.Pot edibles are expected to become legal in 2019.Molson Coors's move into the cannabis sector comes after rival Constellation Brands, which makes Coroner beer, bought a stake in Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth last year. These deals appear to be hedges against falling alcohol sales where legal cannabis has been introduced. According to a December 2017 Georgia State University study, alcohol sales fell by as much as 20 percent in US states that legalized marijuana. "Our findings clearly show that these two substances act as strong substitutes in the marketplace," said the study's lead author and economics professor Alberto Chong.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)