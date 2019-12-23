Take the pledge to vote

Food is Supposed to Make Sure You Have a Good Time, Says Chef Ranveer Brar

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, who recently hosted season 2 of You Got Chef'd, talks about his experience with the guests on his show and his philosophy as a chef.

Nilofar Shaikh | News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Indian celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, who recently hosted season 2 of You Got Chef'd, talks about his experience with the guests on his show, about the new season of MasterChef India and lots about food.

Talking about losing traditional cooking techniques and how can they be revived, Ranveer said, "I think the revival has already started, the revival starts when people start connecting the dots. It comes when people start understanding where the food comes from, what is the history behind it. Once we try to understand the entire philosophy then it automatically attracts every piece towards it and creates the system of rediscovery, revival."

We asked him about the real essence of being a chef and if they really need to be on a TV show. Ranveer said, "Fit-in philosophy is really important, it is about having good time, and anything that facilitates towards having a good time fits into my persona. Food is supposed to make sure you have a good time and everything that surrounds food or helps food do that, like association with people."

Actors like Shweta Tripathi, Nakkul Mehta among others were guest on his show You Got Chef'd. "I had fun with all of them, it was a different experience with each one of my guest," he said.

He will soon be hosting season 6 of MasterChef India with Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia, "This season we are sticking to Indian cuisine, Indian flavors, Indian ingredients. The presentation might be different, but it is all Indian."

We also asked him whether shows like You Got Chef'd and MasterChef are purely for entertainment, or do they help people cook better. "I think it is a mix of both. It has to be engaging for people to learn something from such platforms. There is food information, human interaction, that's how it works," he said.

He concluded the conversation talking about his worst kitchen nightmare. "My worst kitchen nightmare is waking up to kitchen appliances without blades," he said.

