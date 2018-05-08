English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Italy, Home of The Espresso, To Get Its First Ever Starbucks Store In Milan
Italian catering industry group FIPE says that bars in Italy serve six billion espressos every year, generating a turnover of 6.6 billion euros.
Starbucks Roastery Milan (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Business Wire)
Starbucks will make its first foray into the home of espresso, with the coffee shop chain announcing Monday that it will open its first Italian branch in September. The American firm will open one of its more high-end roasteries in the historic post office building overlooking Piazza Cordusio in central Milan a stone's throw from the world-famous Duomo.
The chain's executive chairman Howard Schultz, who says his vision for Starbucks came after a trip to Milan in 1983, had originally slated the opening of the new branch in the northern Italian city for early last year. But the project began to run behind schedule and as delays mounted the company decided to take on Italy's coffee snobs with a landmark opening.
"I came to Milan as a young man, in 1983 (...) My imagination was captured by Italian coffee," Schultz said at the Seeds & Chips global food summit, which is being held in Milan. "We are not coming here to teach Italians how to make coffee, we're coming here with humility and respect, to show what we've learned," he added.
Starbucks has a battle on its hands to make sure its arrival doesn't leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Italian coffee lovers, millions of whom start their days and bookend their meals in the thousands of bars scattered across the peninsula.
Italian catering industry group FIPE says that bars in Italy serve six billion espressos every year, generating a turnover of 6.6 billion euros.
Schultz, 64, is responsible for Starbucks' rise from a small business to the top of the coffee chain. He built Starbucks from just 11 stores in 1987 to a coffee behemoth that has around 29,000 stores worldwide that serve 100 million customers each week. Last year it posted operating profits of $4.1 billion, broadly in line with 2016.
On Monday Nestle announced that it would pay $7.15 billion in cash for the rights to market Starbucks products around the world, outside of the company's coffee shops.
Also Watch
The chain's executive chairman Howard Schultz, who says his vision for Starbucks came after a trip to Milan in 1983, had originally slated the opening of the new branch in the northern Italian city for early last year. But the project began to run behind schedule and as delays mounted the company decided to take on Italy's coffee snobs with a landmark opening.
"I came to Milan as a young man, in 1983 (...) My imagination was captured by Italian coffee," Schultz said at the Seeds & Chips global food summit, which is being held in Milan. "We are not coming here to teach Italians how to make coffee, we're coming here with humility and respect, to show what we've learned," he added.
Starbucks has a battle on its hands to make sure its arrival doesn't leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Italian coffee lovers, millions of whom start their days and bookend their meals in the thousands of bars scattered across the peninsula.
Italian catering industry group FIPE says that bars in Italy serve six billion espressos every year, generating a turnover of 6.6 billion euros.
Schultz, 64, is responsible for Starbucks' rise from a small business to the top of the coffee chain. He built Starbucks from just 11 stores in 1987 to a coffee behemoth that has around 29,000 stores worldwide that serve 100 million customers each week. Last year it posted operating profits of $4.1 billion, broadly in line with 2016.
On Monday Nestle announced that it would pay $7.15 billion in cash for the rights to market Starbucks products around the world, outside of the company's coffee shops.
Also Watch
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja; Inside Their Big Fat Punjabi Wedding
- Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray Head Strongest Ever Wimbledon Warm-up
- Sonam Kapoor Makes a Beautiful Bride In a Gorgeous Red Lehenga-choli
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
- Priyanka Chopra Dons Crimson Velvet at Catholic-Inspired Met Gala