English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Food Items That Could Help You Get a Good Night’s Sleep
Almonds, kiwi fruit, walnuts, banana, chickpeas, milk, oatmeal and white rice are food that have ingredients that enhance sleep.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ margouillat photo/ shutterstock.com)
Food plays an important role in getting a restful night. Paying attention to what you eat can go a long way towards getting a good sleep, say experts.
Almonds, kiwi fruit, walnuts, banana, chickpeas, milk, oatmeal and white rice are food that have ingredients that enhance sleep.
Alphonse Reddy, founder and CEO of Sunday Mattresses, and Ciclo Cafe's culinary head Mrinmoy Acharya, have shared insights on food and easy recipes that could help you get a good night's sleep.
Oatmeal and white rice is high in carbohydrates and has been reported to induce drowsiness when consumed before bed. Oatmeal is also a source of melatonin, a hormone that is stimulated by darkness and signals your body that it is time to sleep.
A salad with dinner would help as lettuce has lactucarium, which is considered to have sedative properties. Chickpeas, commonly known in India as Kabuli channa, is a surprise super food when it comes to sleep.
Aside from being a rich source of protein, chickpeas are also full of vitamin B6, which helps the body to produce melatonin.
Here are some recipes:
* Quinoa, beetroot and orange salad
Ingredients:
Quinoa - 50 gm
Hot water - 150 ml
Beetroot - one small
Fresh orange - one
Assorted lettuce - 100 gm
Olive oil - one tbsp
Balsamic vinegar - one tbsp
Roasted almond - 2 gm
Salt and pepper to taste
Method: Take a bowl, put 150 ml of hot water, soak the quinoa for 10 minutes, strain it and put it in a fresh bowl. Add some seasoning like olive oil, balsamic vinegar. Put assorted lettuce mix it properly, and then put it in a fresh serving plate. Take the beetroot, cut into small cubes, and marinate with seasoning salt pepper and balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Put these in the same plate of quinoa and top up with peeled orange slice.
* Spirulina and jaalapeno hummus
Ingredients:
Whole boiled chickpeas - 125 gm
Tahina paste - one tsp
Garlic - 1/2 tsp
Extra virgin olive oil - 2 tbsp
Lemon juice 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
Spirulina 1/4 tea spoon or a pinch
Jalapenoes chopped one teaspoon
Spirulina powder 1 pinch
Method: In a blender, add chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt. Make a smooth paste, slowly adding in olive oil. Add spirulina powder. Add chopped jalapenos after removing from the jar. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve cold with toasted pita or melba toast.
* Almond milk creme brulee
Ingredients:
Almond milk - 200 ml
Fresh cream - 400 ml
Caster sugar - 80 gm
White chocolate - 60 gm
Egg yolk - 8
Demarara sugar (powdered) - 1 tbsp
Method: In a pan, heat almond milk, cream, sugar and white chocolate for a minute till sugar and chocolate dissolves. Remove and cool. Whisk in the egg yolk and strain. Pour in ramekins. Take a baking tray and place the ramekins. Cover the ramekins with silver foil. Pour water in the tray just to cover half of the ramekins. Bake for 25-30 minutes at 170 degree Celsius. Remove, cool and refrigerate. For serving, sprinkle with powdered sugar covering the top. Use a blow torch to lightly brown the sugar to form a thin layer.
Also Watch
Almonds, kiwi fruit, walnuts, banana, chickpeas, milk, oatmeal and white rice are food that have ingredients that enhance sleep.
Alphonse Reddy, founder and CEO of Sunday Mattresses, and Ciclo Cafe's culinary head Mrinmoy Acharya, have shared insights on food and easy recipes that could help you get a good night's sleep.
Oatmeal and white rice is high in carbohydrates and has been reported to induce drowsiness when consumed before bed. Oatmeal is also a source of melatonin, a hormone that is stimulated by darkness and signals your body that it is time to sleep.
A salad with dinner would help as lettuce has lactucarium, which is considered to have sedative properties. Chickpeas, commonly known in India as Kabuli channa, is a surprise super food when it comes to sleep.
Aside from being a rich source of protein, chickpeas are also full of vitamin B6, which helps the body to produce melatonin.
Here are some recipes:
* Quinoa, beetroot and orange salad
Ingredients:
Quinoa - 50 gm
Hot water - 150 ml
Beetroot - one small
Fresh orange - one
Assorted lettuce - 100 gm
Olive oil - one tbsp
Balsamic vinegar - one tbsp
Roasted almond - 2 gm
Salt and pepper to taste
Method: Take a bowl, put 150 ml of hot water, soak the quinoa for 10 minutes, strain it and put it in a fresh bowl. Add some seasoning like olive oil, balsamic vinegar. Put assorted lettuce mix it properly, and then put it in a fresh serving plate. Take the beetroot, cut into small cubes, and marinate with seasoning salt pepper and balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Put these in the same plate of quinoa and top up with peeled orange slice.
* Spirulina and jaalapeno hummus
Ingredients:
Whole boiled chickpeas - 125 gm
Tahina paste - one tsp
Garlic - 1/2 tsp
Extra virgin olive oil - 2 tbsp
Lemon juice 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
Spirulina 1/4 tea spoon or a pinch
Jalapenoes chopped one teaspoon
Spirulina powder 1 pinch
Method: In a blender, add chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, salt. Make a smooth paste, slowly adding in olive oil. Add spirulina powder. Add chopped jalapenos after removing from the jar. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve cold with toasted pita or melba toast.
* Almond milk creme brulee
Ingredients:
Almond milk - 200 ml
Fresh cream - 400 ml
Caster sugar - 80 gm
White chocolate - 60 gm
Egg yolk - 8
Demarara sugar (powdered) - 1 tbsp
Method: In a pan, heat almond milk, cream, sugar and white chocolate for a minute till sugar and chocolate dissolves. Remove and cool. Whisk in the egg yolk and strain. Pour in ramekins. Take a baking tray and place the ramekins. Cover the ramekins with silver foil. Pour water in the tray just to cover half of the ramekins. Bake for 25-30 minutes at 170 degree Celsius. Remove, cool and refrigerate. For serving, sprinkle with powdered sugar covering the top. Use a blow torch to lightly brown the sugar to form a thin layer.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Review: Rajkummar Rao Plays a Sociopath With an Iciness That Will Stay With You
- Neeraj Shatters Own National Record, Finishes 4th in Doha Diamond League
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080