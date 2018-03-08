Legendary Metal Band Metallica To Launch Own Whiskey Label

Rock band Metallica is currently hatching plans to launch their own whiskey and open a distillery in the US. That's according to specialized blog Whiskycast.com, which reports that the band is currently collaborating with veteran distiller Dave Pickerell to create a branded whiskey. Pickerell, the former Maker's Mark master distiller, disclosed the news during a podcast, revealing that the band is also exploring different location options for the distillery."San Francisco (is) the home of Metallica, Louisville (is) the home of Bourbon, and Nashville (is) the home of music, so one of those three seems to make sense," Pickerell said. "I'm voting for San Francisco and the Bay Area if nothing falls apart," Pickerell said during the interview.Coincidentally, the band also has a song called Whiskey in the Jar.Metallica is no newbie to the industry. In 2015, the heavy metal band launched a beer with Budweiser that was sold in limited quantities during a concert in Quebec City. They also join a long list of rocker bands in putting their names to beer cans.Australian band AC/DC teamed up with a German beermaker to create Australian Hardrock. KISS put their name on a pale lager brewed in Sweden and called it Destroyer, after their fourth album. And Iron Maiden singer and beer lover Bruce Dickinson teamed up with British family brewer Robinson's to create a golden ale called Trooper. Though in an entirely different genre, Canadian hip hop artist Drake also has his own premium American whiskey brand called Virginia Black.