Major Hiccup: Hangovers Might Last Longer Than You Think, Say Researchers

If you think the effects of a booze session on your thoughts and performance may get over the next day, you may be wrong. It lasts longer than a day, say researchers, cautioning people to avoid activities such as driving.The findings, published in the journal Addiction, showed that impairments in cognition seen when individuals are drunk are still present the day after, even when there is little or no alcohol present."We found that hangover impaired psychomotor speed, short and long term memory and sustained attention. Impaired performance in these abilities reflects poorer concentration and focus, decreased memory and reduced reaction time the day after an evening of heavy drinking," said lead author Craig Gunn from Britain's University of Bath."Our review also indicated limited and inconsistent research on alcohol hangover and the need for future studies in the field," Gunn added.The research suggested that its findings have important implications when it came to activities performed when hungover, including driving. For example, while hungover, individuals might typically wait until they believe there is no alcohol in the system before driving. In addition, the researchers warn that although many workplaces have clear policies in place regarding alcohol intoxication at work, few cover the next day effects of alcohol."Our findings demonstrate that hangover can have serious consequences for the performance of everyday activities such as driving and workplace skills such as concentration and memory," noted Sally Adams, Professor at the varsity.