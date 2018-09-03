English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Metallica Releases Sonic-aged American Whiskey Matured to Heavy Metal Lullabies
Blackened is hardly the first alcohol to harness the power of sonic aging. Other distillers and winemakers have experimented with sonic enhancement, including Louisville, KY brandy and absinthe specialists Copper & Kings and The Quadrant Bar and Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington DC.
AFP Relaxnews
Metallica has released a whiskey that was aged by blasting it with a curated playlist of the heavy metal band's deep, visceral, heart-thumping tunes.
Called Blackened, after the song off their 1988 album ...And Justice for All, the whiskey is a blend of bourbons, ryes and whiskeys from North America selected by master whiskey distiller, chemical engineer and chemistry professor Dave Pickerell. Once stored in black brandy barrels for finishing, the blended whiskey was then "pummeled" with the music of Metallica through a proprietary, re-engineered subwoofer (a loudspeaker designed to reproduce low bass frequencies) that amplified low hertz sound waves -- a method that claims to change the shape of the whiskey.
The reasoning? When applied at just the right frequency, sound waves produce vibrations, causing the whiskey to seep deeper into the barrel where it picks up additional wood flavor characteristics, with flavors like clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, and aromas like vanilla and caramel present.
On the band's website, the group says the whiskey was years in the making. "We want to show the world, and in this case especially the whiskey connoisseurs, how seriously we take this endeavor," the message reads, noting, "We are obviously not just slapping a Metallica label on a pre-existing mediocre whiskey, but have been working on this for the last several years and overseeing every detail from the first idea to your first taste with careful precision."
But Blackened is hardly the first alcohol to harness the power of sonic aging. Other distillers and winemakers have experimented with sonic enhancement, including Louisville, KY brandy and absinthe specialists Copper & Kings and The Quadrant Bar and Lounge at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington DC. Metallica's Blackened whiskey will be sold at stores, restaurants and bars in markets where the band will be playing during their US tour, which kicks off next week.
Each batch of 5,000 bottles also come with an accompanying playlist. The inaugural batch is labeled 081, after the year that the band was formed. A 750 ml bottle of Blackened retails for $52.
