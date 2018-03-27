Nestlé Uses New Technology To Slash Sugar Content In Mikybar Chocolate

Nestlé has created a new version of its Milkybar that contains 30 percent less sugar, thanks to a new proprietary technology that alters the sugar's structure. The brand's Milkybar Wowsomes are the first candy bars to be developed using the new technique which creates an aerated, porous sugar that dissolves more quickly in the mouth, much like cotton candy.While normal sugar comes in the form of solid crystals which dissolve slowly, amorphous sugar dissolves faster in the mouth, imparting a sweeter sensation from less sugar, says Nestlé. The new technology was developed in just over a year, and involved scientists from the UK, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.The Milkybar Wowsomes contain crispy oat cereal and are pitched as healthier treat alternatives to regular candy bars for children. The first ingredient is milk. It's the latest innovation out of the confectionery and chocolate world.Earlier this year, KitKat Japan became the first consumer brand to launch the Ruby chocolate, characterized by its all-natural pink color and berry flavors. Described as the fourth type of chocolate after milk, dark, and white varieties, the Ruby chocolate is made from the Ruby cocoa bean and is the fruit of years of research and development by scientists at the Zurich-based premium chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut.The Ruby chocolate contains no artificial color or flavoring. Milkybar Wowsomes will hit store shelves across the UK and Ireland in the coming weeks.