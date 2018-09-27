Paris Announces Plan to Open Europe's Biggest Food Hall

An exciting new food project is in the works for Paris, that will see the opening of what's being pitched as the biggest food hall in Europe. Set to open in 2020, "le Food Society" will span 5,000 square meters (53,820 square feet) of space on the Left Bank in the Montparnasse area of Paris.Details on the chefs and restaurateurs are scarce. But according to the Moma Group, which is overseeing the project, the hall will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and visitors will have 35 food and drink stalls to choose from. The space will also house traditional markets, bars, and pop-up eateries.In the same building, the mixed-use project will include residential apartments, offices, a library, boutiques, a Pullman hotel, as well as workshops and studios.The ambitious development is a collaborative project between the group Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which specializes in premium retail and shopping centers around Europe, and the Moma Group, which is behind a dozen chic dining and drinking destinations in Paris.Also contributing to the project is influential Parisian food actor Virginie Godard, creator of the Food Market, a street food festival which takes place in the east end of the city.The food hall concept has only gained traction in Paris in the last few years, with the opening of Ground Control where visitors can choose between Italian, Mexican, Chinese and African cuisines. La Résidence also serves food from a rotating roster of refugee chefs.