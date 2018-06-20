Pizza Hut Pledges To Make Complete Switch To Antibiotic-free Chicken

Pizza Hut has announced that by 2022, all chicken served at their restaurants will be antibiotic-free.After making the switch last year for the chicken used to top their pizzas, the company has committed to using chicken raised free of antibiotics important to human medicine for other menu items notably their chicken wings.It's the latest initiative from the company, aimed at responding to growing consumer concerns on food quality.Last year, the chain eliminated the use of cheese containing artificial preservatives. In 2015, Pizza Hut claimed to be the first national pizza chain to remove artificial colors and flavors from its core menu.Sister company KFC -- both are part of parent company Yum! -- announced plans to serve antibiotic-free chicken across all their US restaurants by the end of this year.According to the World Health Organization, the use of antimicrobials in animals destined for our plates can create antimicrobial-resistant bacteria that can spread to humans through the food supply. The group has called on the industry to reduce its use in food animals.Other fast food chains like Chick-fil-A, Burger King and McDonald's have made similar pledges.