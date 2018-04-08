English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reasons Why One Should Serve Pizza At Their Wedding
It's easy: You don't have to worry about ensuring every one of your guests has an individual meal- they can help themselves to as much or as little as they want.
The infamous Pineapple Pizza (Image Courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Confused about your wedding menu? Opt for pizza for its muti purpose offerings.
Femalefirst.co.uk lists down reasons why one should serve pizza at their wedding.
* It's easy: You don't have to worry about ensuring every one of your guests has an individual meal- they can help themselves to as much or as little as they want.
* You can cater for all dietary needs: If you have lactose intolerant, gluten free or vegetarian guests attending your wedding you can get a pizza that will suit all. Just make sure it's clearly marked or others might eat it before they get a look in!
* There's plenty of variety: You can have one of every flavour so guests are not restricted to just one or two types and can keep going back up for more.
* It's cheaper than a set meal: Set meals are more civilised- but they cost the earth- pizza is casual and messy but you won't put yourself in debt for serving it on your wedding day.
* You can tie it in with your cake: Some couples have opted to have a tiered pizza wedding cake on their big day so it ties in with the food- and why not?!
* It makes for an original photo: Rather than feeding each other cake- the bride and groom stuff a slice of pizza in each other's mouth- just be careful not to get any on the bridal gown!
* It's relaxed: A three course dinner can be a very stuffy affair, buffet style food is far more chilled. People don't feel like they have to put on all their heirs and graces and can just be themselves.
* Everyone loves pizza: Pizza is a weekly meal time staple in many a household- everyone enjoys it, so you can guarantee that your guests will be happy with the spread you've put on for them.
