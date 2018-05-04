Recreate This Smooth Gin Cocktail From Singapore's The Manhattan, Asia's Best Bar For 2018

For the second year in a row, The Manhattan bar at the Regent Singapore Hotel has been crowned the best bar in Asia at the 2018 edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars awards.Inspired by old New York, mixologist Philip Bischoff's cocktail menu traces five distinct eras of the Big Apple, starting with the 16th century, when Dutch explorers settled the southern tip of Manhattan, to the 1990s, titled "Bright Lights, Big City."The bar also features what's billed as the world's first "in-hotel" rickhouse, a storage space filled with house-made, barrel-aged spirits and bitters, and a storeroom stocked with jars of pickles alongside dried and brined ingredients for their cocktail menu.For your next dinner party or soirée, try your hand at Bischoff's cocktail recipe, The Veit, a sparkly pink drink made with gin, bitters and grenadine.Gin 50 mlLemon juice 25 mlGrenadine 20 mlAngostura Bitters 2 dashesEgg white 20 mlSeltzer water 30 ml1. Pour all ingredients in a shaker (without the seltzer).2. Dry shake without ice first and then shake with ice cubes until chilled.3. Pour in a Collins glass.4. Add a large cube or ice cubes.5. Garnish with (frozen) lemon twist and dry French rosé.