Sandeep Pandit Reveals Actual Reason He was Eliminated from Master Chef Australia Early

The diversity of India often makes it attractive and appealing to the rest of the world. This was recently seen in Master Chef Australia Season 11 where Sandeep Pandit was one of the main contenders but failed to reach the top. He was eliminated from the competition when he was one of the top 11.

Sandeep claims that a back injury is what broke his confidence and spirit. In an interview with HT he said, "For a great period of time, I was taking injections that would numb my back. It took my focus away from food. The competition is of the highest standards and you need to have your mind and body working together." Being on Master Chef Australia, Sandeep claimed was a dream come true for him. Not only that but he stated that he even got to interact with some of his favourite food heroes on the show.

Cooking had been a passion for Sandeep ever since his childhood. He credited his education in chemical engineering for making him more patient in the kitchen. Talking about its role in his passion he said, "My understanding of chemistry made me understand how people perceive smell. I would always apply chemistry in my cooking. Those long hours of standing in the chemistry lab have made me accustomed to standing for long in the kitchen and cook."

Interestingly, Master Chef Season 10's winner was an Indian-Australian named Sashi Cheliah. He also spent a major part of his life in Singapore.

