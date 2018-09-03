English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Senior Citizens Could Boost Their Lifespan with The Mediterranean Diet: New Study
At the end of the study, the researchers found that following the Mediterranean diet is associated with a 25 percent reduction in the risk of death from all causes, including a reduced risk of death from coronary artery disease and cerebrovascular disease.
The Mediterranean diet is rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, omega-3 and whole grain cereals. ©CharlieAJA/Istock.com
New European research has found that following the popular Mediterranean-style diet as we age could help boost longevity by reducing the risk of death from all causes.
Carried out by researchers at the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention of the I.R.C.C.S. Neuromed, in Italy, the new study looked at 5,200 people over the age of 65 who were participating in the Moli-sani Study, a large-scale study which investigates the risk factors for cardiovascular disease and cancer, including the role of the Mediterranean diet. The participants were given a diet score to assess their adherence to the Mediterranean diet before being followed for a period of eight years.
At the end of the study, the researchers found that following the Mediterranean diet is associated with a 25 percent reduction in the risk of death from all causes, including a reduced risk of death from coronary artery disease and cerebrovascular disease.
The researchers then carried out a further meta-analysis of seven studies, including their own, carried out across several countries with a total of 11,738 participants also over the age of 65. They found that a one-point increase in the Mediterranean Diet Score was associated with 5 percent lower risk of death from all causes, and that the greater the adherence to the Mediterranean diet, the greater the reduction in risk of death.
"The novelty of our research is to have focused our attention on a population over 65 years old," says Marialaura Bonaccio, first author of the study. "We already knew that the Mediterranean diet is able to reduce the risk of mortality in the general population, but we did not know whether it would be the same specifically for elderly people."
A traditional Mediterranean-like diet is rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, pulses, olive oil and cereals, and low in meat and dairy products, with moderate wine consumption during meals. The researchers also added that certain foods, when eaten as part of a Mediterranean-type diet, appear to offer greater protection, including a high consumption of monounsaturated fats, found in extra virgin olive oil and fish, and also a moderate consumption of alcohol, preferably during meals.
"Our research considers nutrition as a whole, but it is still interesting to understand which foods mainly contribute to the 'driving' effect of the Mediterranean diet," explains Bonaccio. "Our data confirm what has already been observed in numerous epidemiological and metabolic studies, namely that a moderate consumption of alcoholic beverages, if inserted in a Mediterranean food context, is a protective factor for our health."
