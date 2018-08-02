English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Storm in a Tea Cup: Britain Decides That the Milk Goes in Last
Although many cultural debates may be brewing in Britain, it appears that one age-old bone of contention has been settled: Should milk go in a cup of tea first or last?
(AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Drinking tea is considered one of Britain's favourite past-times, but its rituals have divided connoisseurs for centuries, and served as a social class marker. The most contentious issue has been when to add milk, but a poll published Tuesday reveals that four times more Britons believe that it should be poured in at the end, rather than the beginning.
The YouGov Omnibus survey found that 79 percent favoured adding milk last, with 20 percent disagreeing. The split was even more marked across the generations, with 96 percent of 18-24 year-olds believing it should be added first, compared to 32 percent of over 65-year-olds.
The issue was tackled by author George Orwell in his 1946 essay A Nice Cup of Tea, where he wrote "indeed in every family in Britain there are probably two schools of thought on the subject". It was believed to have class connotations, with the aristocracy showing off their expensive china cups by adding boiling water first -- a practice that would reputedly shatter cheaper vessels.
But the latest poll indicates no preference according to class, with the middle and working classes both equally likely to add their milk in first.
Also Watch
The YouGov Omnibus survey found that 79 percent favoured adding milk last, with 20 percent disagreeing. The split was even more marked across the generations, with 96 percent of 18-24 year-olds believing it should be added first, compared to 32 percent of over 65-year-olds.
The issue was tackled by author George Orwell in his 1946 essay A Nice Cup of Tea, where he wrote "indeed in every family in Britain there are probably two schools of thought on the subject". It was believed to have class connotations, with the aristocracy showing off their expensive china cups by adding boiling water first -- a practice that would reputedly shatter cheaper vessels.
But the latest poll indicates no preference according to class, with the middle and working classes both equally likely to add their milk in first.
Also Watch
-
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Spotted Enjoying Secret Vacation Amidst Wedding Rumours; Watch Video
- I Take a Higher Cut in Film Profits Because I'm Risking My Time on It: Aamir Khan
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
- All Roads Will Lead to The Next iPhone at Apple Q3 Earnings Results
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...