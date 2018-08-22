English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Take a Peek at the New Cookbooks Coming from these Celebrity Beauties
What do Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon and Tiffani Thiessen have in common?
'Whiskey in a Teacup' by Reese Witherspoon (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Touchstone)
Aside from being blessed with the beauty gene, what do Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon and Tiffani Thiessen have in common? All will be releasing new cookbook and lifestyle titles this fall.
For Teigen, "Cravings: Hungry for More" will be her sophomore cookbook. But for Thiessen and Witherspoon, their upcoming titles will mark their debut in the publishing world as authors.
You're going to hear a lot about this trio of books in a few weeks. Here's a quick preview:
"Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits," by Reese Witherspoon
The actress, producer and entrepreneur taps into her Southern Belle roots to write a lifestyle book that teaches readers everything from how to hot-roller hair to how to make cheddar cheese biscuits and her grandmother's fried chicken, as well as throw a Southern-style dinner party. Why the title? It comes from her grandmother Dorothea, who used to describe Southern women as whiskey in a teacup.
"We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, she said, but inside we're strong and fiery."
Release date Sept. 18, 2018, USD$35
"Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours," Tiffani Thiessen
Who would have guessed that Kelly Kapowski was such a whiz in the kitchen? Don't know the reference?" You're definitely a younger Millennial or Gen Xer. Though best known for her roles on hit shows from the1990s like "Saved by the Bell" (for which she played Kapowski) and "Beverly Hills 90210," Thiessen made the transition to food TV host with "Dinner at Tiffani's" on the Cooking Channel. Her debut cookbook features 125 family-friendly recipes from the Thiessen homestead, including stuffed French toast, short rib enchiladas, and cream cheese pie.
Release date: Oct. 2, 2018, $30
"Cravings: Hungry for More," by Chrissy Teigen
After releasing her first cookery title "Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat" in 2016, Teigen returns, this time with what you could call a ‘crowd-sourced' recipe for banana bread. Last fall, the social media maven who boasts more than 10.6 million Twitter followers, launched an appeal for six over-ripened bananas for people living in the Los Angeles area. The request went viral spawning a million tweets and 100,000 Instagram hashtags. The result is "Twitter's Banana Bread." Other recipes including French onion soup with croissant croutons, grilled pork banh mi sandwiches, Philly French dip and pad Thai carbonara.
Release date Sept. 18, 2018 $29.99
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
