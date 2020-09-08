5 Healthy Foods That Help Fight Fat

Weight loss is a tricky combination of many measures. But the one basic principle we’ve all heard of is that by cutting down the consumption of certain foods, you can reduce the fat in your body. Seems pretty straightforward and even obvious, right? But did you know there are certain food items which if you consume, along with eating well and working out, can also help reduce the fat in your body? Here are a few such items:

1. Coconut oil

We all know that coconut is loaded with health benefits and, yes, it can even help you burn fat.

A study published in the journal Lipids stated that adding coconut oil to the diet can help in increasing good cholesterol (HDL cholesterol) in the body and would subsequently reduce the levels of triglycerides, thus helping in weight loss. The fats present in coconut oil are mostly medium to long-chain triglycerides (MCTs) which are known to reduce hunger and burn fat. However, this effect may reduce over time. Another study published in the journal ISRN Pharmacology stated that consumption of 2 tablespoons of coconut oil per day along with the usual diet can reduce an average of 1 inch (2.5 cm) from the waist without making any other diet changes or increasing their physical activity.

2. Fatty fish

Many types of fatty fish like salmon, herring, sardines, mackerel and other oily fish which contain omega-3 fatty acids can help you lose body fat. Omega-3 fatty acids have the ability to reduce inflammation as well as the risk of heart disease.

In a study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, six-week research was conducted on 44 adults, out of which some were given fish oil supplements and others were given a placebo. The results of the study showed that those who took fish oil supplements lost an average of 0.5 kilograms of fat. You can consume 100 grams of fatty fish at least twice a week to reap its benefits.

3. Green tea

We all have heard of the many health benefits of green tea. It contains a moderate amount of caffeine and contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) which is an antioxidant that boosts fat burning and the loss of belly fat.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that people who bicycled, along with consuming green tea extracts, experienced 17% higher fat burning as compared to those who were given a placebo.

However, the effects of green tea are likely to vary from person to person and may also depend on the amount consumed.

4. Whey protein

Most of us know that whey protein is known to promote muscle growth when used along with exercise. But you may not know that whey protein contains hormones like PYY and GLP-1 - both of which keep you feeling full for longer.

In addition, whey protein seems to be even more effective at suppressing appetite than other protein sources.

A study published in the journal Obesity Reviews concluded that whey helps in boosting fat burning, thus promoting weight loss. Another study showed that a whey protein meal increases the metabolic rate of the body, thus promoting the burning of fat which was low in the case of casein or soy protein meals.

5. Olive oil

Studies have shown that olive oil has the ability to lower the levels of triglycerides and increase the levels of HDL cholesterol in the body. Olive oil also stimulates the release of GLP-1 hormone which keeps you feeling full for a longer period of time.

Studies have also shown that olive oil promotes loss of extra fat by boosting the metabolism of the body. You can include olive oil in your diet by using it to cook your food or you can just drizzle a couple of tablespoons on your salad.

