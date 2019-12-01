From Smirnoff to Absolut: Browsing Through Famous Five Lip-smacking Vodkas in the Industry

Don't you feel curious to know what the best-selling vodkas out there are? Of course, the top slots are occupied by the brands we know, but a few that come after leave many of us totally clueless.

Let us browse through the Famous Five in Vodka industry regarding the sales:

1. No hard guess needed. Smirnoff, created by a Russian serf Pyotor Smirnov in 1864, continues to rule the world. After 150 years, the vodka is today sold in 130 countries, which covers most of the civilized world. How many kinds of Smirnoff have you tried? Note it, Smirnoff comes in nearly 40 different flavours. That's a full-fledged bucket list unto itself! Smirnoff is one of the most sought-after vodkas for building cocktails all around the world. The exciting story of Smirnoff will come soon in this column. Watch this space.

2. Established in 1879 by Lars Olsson Smith from Ahus, Sweden, Absolut is one of the largest brands of spirits in the world. Great marketing campaigns have brought this Swedish vodka that has 100-percent wheat into the top of the world. It is sold in 126 countries today.

3. Any guess as to what comes in the third position? Few from our part of the world might have heard about the grain-based vodka from Ukraine, named Khortytsa. Visit somewhere in Eastern Europe and you will realize how big the giant is. Khortytsa is the number one vodka in countries like Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Poland and Germany. It comes from one of the best distilleries in the world - Khortytsa Distillery. The distillery is situated in Khortytsa Island, which is considered as a sacred place.

4. You might have heard that the best vodkas in the world come from Poland. But the first to figure on our list is Zubrowka. The first thing a drinker might notice is a blade of grass inside the bottle. Don't scream. The drink is not contaminated. The blade of grass is intended. It is handpicked from Bialowieza Forest, dried under natural conditions, before getting dropped into the bottle. Zubrowka has a unique flavour profile, ranging from notes of woodruff and coconut to the Bison grass resting inside the bottle. Some like to indulge the vodka along with vanilla ice cream. Would you want to try it?

5. First introduced in the market in 2002, Khilbnyi Dar is a popular vodka from Ukraine that boasts of fermented cereal grains that exude notes of bread, honey, and fruits as you sip the drink. Produced from a village in Ukraine, the vodka sources water from an artesian well. Along with it, the many stages of cutting edge cleaning methods gives the drink a diamond purity.

(Manu Remakant is a freelance writer who also runs a video blog - A Cup of Kavitha - introducing world poetry to Malayalees. Views expressed here are personal)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.