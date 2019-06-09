The Tippling Point | Iconic Cuban Bar That Invented Hemingway's Favorite Daiquiri and Named it After Him

"Everything is lovely here at the Nacional and the only thing lacking is you, dear. If you could only see the view from my room looking out over the beautiful gulf stream and oh those daiquiris that nobody makes like old Constantino."

Legendary storyteller Ernest Hemingway concluded the letter to his wife with a sweet remembrance of a drink that nourished him every morning.

It was in 1932 that the novelist settled in room number 153 of Ambos Mundos hotel in Obispo Street, Havana. His mission: to complete his novel, 'For Whom the Bell Tolls?'

Basking in the rising sun, shuddering at the salty breeze wafting in from the sea, he used to wake up early in the morning before it got too hot for him to continue plucking the keys of his typewriter. Hemingway now needed a good stroll. If he was not standing at the Havana Harbor, where his boat Pilar was docked, looking at the blue waters, one could catch him ambling through the serpentine streets in Old Havana.

After 10 minutes of such a walk one morning from his room, Hemingway stood at the entrance of a bar, nondescript by appearance, wondering what to do. The wall bore a plank that said, 'El Floridita.'

Those days, Cuba and other Latin American countries were a relief for thousands of thirsty US citizens who were reeling under the pressures of prohibition. If they wanted a good drink, they'd have to cross the borders and come deep down to places like Havana, where spirits overflowed in plenty.

Along with the Americans came a craving for cocktails. Local bars experimented with new drinks and built concoctions from fancy ingredients. Creativity was suddenly in huge demand in the local bars.

El Floridita, though its lineage, goes back to the early decades of the nineteenth century; it became popular in the aftermath of the US prohibition. The two Catalan brothers who opened the bar --- the Sala Pareras --- took a wise decision to invite expert cantinero (bartender), Constante Ribalaigua, from a village. The rest is history.

Constante bought the bar and made a legend out of it with the scintillating cocktails that he built. The star was a drink named daiquiri.

That morning Hemingway was standing outside the very bar that Constante owned: El Floridita. The great novelist couldn't resist noticing the old-world charm of the bar, once he popped in. And what are they bragging about? Their drink? Hemingway looked around and found that most of the patrons were ordering and sipping a particular cocktail. He asked its name. Daiquiri. Could he have one, he asked again, this time at the counter. Hemingway took a sip and asked a smiling Constante: "That's good but I prefer it without sugar and double rum."

Constantine complied and served the next drink with double the rum, minus the sugar. "There it is Papa". That is the story behind the birth of the legendary cocktail -- Popa double, the Hemingway Daiquiri. Constante later added grape juice to the phenomenal cocktail, for which thousands came to old Havana. They wanted to know what piqued the spirits of the writer they all loved.

Today, if you visit the bar, you'd be welcomed by the bronze statue of Hemingway at one corner, sitting on his favourite chair, now cordoned off with chain.

Hemingway, who became an ardent fan of El Floridita and its signature drink, came every morning at ten, went to his favourite corner with daiquiri and a newspaper and sat there for hours. He was keen to invite friends from all over the world to his favourite haunt. Ava Gardner, John Wayne, Sartre and Tennessee Williams, they all shared his jubilant mood in the bar.

It was at El Floridita only that Spencer Tracy convinced Hemingway that he would play the part of Santiago from 'The Old Man and the Sea.'

“Do not think about sin, he thought. There are enough problems now without sin. Also I have no understanding of it.” Santiago told the boy (from The Old Man and the Sea).

