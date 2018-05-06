English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Tippling Point | The Drink Factory That Decides Your Perfect Poison and How You Take It
Imagine a set of people from different walks of life like perfumers, designers, chocolatiers and chefs putting their heads together to create the perfect bar experience. What glassware, what snacks, what colour, what texture, what aroma, what lights, what setting and what design could give the customer the best moment in a bar.
The Bar With No Name a.k.a 69 Colebrooke Row, a delightfully designed retro room that puts you in a relaxed mood with its unassuming air. (www.69colebrookerow.com)
You are awestruck at the sudden facelift that your local bar has gone through. Punctuated with artworks, the walls now beam in a different tone. Lights have dimmed further. The acoustics turn more modest. Even the glassware has been replaced, not to mention the old menu along with its clichéd drinks and snacks.
"Where did you get the idea?!" You scream at the barman after taking the first sip of a drink. Your tongue has never been treated like this in your entire life! Even the layering of the drink with its various ingredients is stupendous.
The barman, looks nonplussed, all stumped for an answer.
He doesn't know that the idea took birth far away in England, where art sits across science at a table discussing in hushed tone the aesthetics of a proper drink. Bars, world over, eagerly listen to and adopt some of the findings they make over drinks.
The Drink Factory
Imagine a set of people from different walks of life like perfumers, designers, chocolatiers and chefs putting their heads together to create the perfect bar experience. What glassware, what snacks, what colour, what texture, what aroma, what lights, what setting and what design could give the customer the best moment in a bar.
No, it is not all talk, art and philosophy.
People under the leadership of Tony Conigliaro, the pioneer of drink creation, have a veritable laboratory at the Drink Factory, London, with test tubes, peristaltic pumps, thermomixers and centrifuge behind them to work the magic into the drinks they make.
The aim — to "create boldly imaginative tastes that delight the mouth and excite the mind in equal measure". The research centre, which also functions as a mini-university for lectures and product development, informs bartenders around the world about the revolutionary discoveries they make with the help of professionals.
Want to taste a few of their drinks?
Visit one of the bars run by Tony Conigliaro, The Bar With No Name a.k.a 69 Colebrooke Row, from where he rose to fame. A perfect hideaway in London, the bar is a delightfully designed retro room that puts you in a relaxed mood with its unassuming air.
Start with 'Initials', a cocktail infused with birch, and close your eyes for the magic to take over. You find yourself ambling through silvery woods. Or open your eyes to see how much care they put into mixing various concoctions to create perfect landscapes for your mind to wander.
Perhaps the most popular item on the menu is the Prairies Oyster. Served Oyster style, the drink must be gulped in one go.
Want to rip it apart to see how the spell is made? The answer is simple — Tomato, yolk, horseradish, vodka, and some proper research. That is where The Drink Factory comes in.
(Manu Remakant is a freelance writer who also runs a video blog — A Cup of Kavitha — introducing world poetry to Malayalees. Views expressed here are personal)
Also Watch
"Where did you get the idea?!" You scream at the barman after taking the first sip of a drink. Your tongue has never been treated like this in your entire life! Even the layering of the drink with its various ingredients is stupendous.
The barman, looks nonplussed, all stumped for an answer.
He doesn't know that the idea took birth far away in England, where art sits across science at a table discussing in hushed tone the aesthetics of a proper drink. Bars, world over, eagerly listen to and adopt some of the findings they make over drinks.
The Drink Factory
Imagine a set of people from different walks of life like perfumers, designers, chocolatiers and chefs putting their heads together to create the perfect bar experience. What glassware, what snacks, what colour, what texture, what aroma, what lights, what setting and what design could give the customer the best moment in a bar.
No, it is not all talk, art and philosophy.
People under the leadership of Tony Conigliaro, the pioneer of drink creation, have a veritable laboratory at the Drink Factory, London, with test tubes, peristaltic pumps, thermomixers and centrifuge behind them to work the magic into the drinks they make.
The aim — to "create boldly imaginative tastes that delight the mouth and excite the mind in equal measure". The research centre, which also functions as a mini-university for lectures and product development, informs bartenders around the world about the revolutionary discoveries they make with the help of professionals.
Want to taste a few of their drinks?
Visit one of the bars run by Tony Conigliaro, The Bar With No Name a.k.a 69 Colebrooke Row, from where he rose to fame. A perfect hideaway in London, the bar is a delightfully designed retro room that puts you in a relaxed mood with its unassuming air.
Start with 'Initials', a cocktail infused with birch, and close your eyes for the magic to take over. You find yourself ambling through silvery woods. Or open your eyes to see how much care they put into mixing various concoctions to create perfect landscapes for your mind to wander.
Perhaps the most popular item on the menu is the Prairies Oyster. Served Oyster style, the drink must be gulped in one go.
Want to rip it apart to see how the spell is made? The answer is simple — Tomato, yolk, horseradish, vodka, and some proper research. That is where The Drink Factory comes in.
(Manu Remakant is a freelance writer who also runs a video blog — A Cup of Kavitha — introducing world poetry to Malayalees. Views expressed here are personal)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever
Friday 04 May , 2018 Smartron T.Book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 37 & 38: MI vs KKR and KXIP vs RR
- Alex Ferguson in Intensive Care After Brain Surgery, Recovering Well
- CoA Blocks CAB’s Return as Aditya Verma Faces Music for Filing Petition Against BCCI CEO
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Sonam-Anand Wedding: Kapoors and Ahujas Likely to Dress in Ensembles by This Designer